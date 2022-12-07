Blackburn Rovers make off-pitch move for “final piece in the jigsaw” after extensive review

Blackburn Rovers have decided to add a new face to their goalkeeping ranks after a comprehensive review, as confirmed by the Lancashire Telegraph.

It’s been a strong start to the season for the Lancashire side, as they currently sit third in the Championship table under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson and will be looking to continue from where they left off when they return to action this weekend.

Rovers have 36 points after 21 games, trailing second-place Sheffield United by two and leaders Burnley by five.

Ahead of the Championship returning this weekend, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported that Blackburn have now added Charlie Andrew to the club as he joins as the new senior lead Academy goalkeeper coach.

This is the latest appointment in the club’s coaching ranks, with Chris Renshaw having been named assistant first-team goalkeeping and transition coach in the summer.

Andrew arrives at Ewood Park from League One side Lincoln City, where he worked as the lead academy goalkeeper coach for the past 18 months after first being on the books at the Imps as a player.

The 22-year-old also spent time at Hull City, both as a player and as a part-time Academy goalkeeper coach, and also had loan spells with the likes of Pickering Town, Bradford Park Avenue, and Alfreton Town.

Now his role at Ewood Park will see him play a role in the development of the club’s young goalkeepers, from the age of nine to 18, and help ensure there is a path up to the first team.

Ben Benson, who has also had time working in Rovers’ academy before being promoted to the senior team by Tony Mowbray in 2017, has expressed his delight in bringing Andrew in.

Benson told the Lancashire Telegraph: “We did quite a comprehensive review over the summer, bringing Chris Renshaw in as assistant and transition coach, and then we always felt that the Academy needed someone with energy, passion, and desire to develop the next set of goalkeepers and make a strong link all the way through from the senior team all the way down to the Academy.

“We think Charlie is probably the final piece in the jigsaw and he will bring all of that drive and determination to the club and also a lot of collaboration, which we’ve built into the programme, so he will come and work with us up here at the STC (Senior Training Centre) a lot more.

“He’s had a playing background as well, which we think is important in terms of building relationships and connections with the younger goalies.

“We’ve always had a fantastic link with the Academy, that’s how I first started, but the key is if you want to be productive, we think having the three of us – myself, Chris and Charlie – in place, all with very developmental minds and having all worked in Academy football, we think we’ve laid some solid foundations now for the football club moving forward.”

Blackburn currently have six professional goalkeepers on the club’s books and four of those have come through the Lancashire side’s academy.

Speaking about the opportunity presented to him, Andrew said: “It was a really big opportunity for me to come here and join a great goalkeeping department and to test myself at a Category One Academy.

“It’s a big club, with all the foundations in place, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with all the players and the staff. It’s exciting to see what the first team are doing and how close the club is to making that step to the next stage, but it’s also exciting to see how many Academy players are produced here as well.

“That’s a lot of good goalkeepers already here, from the Under-9s right up to Thomas (Kaminski) as first team number one, and my job is to make sure that there’s a route in place for these young players to get from that stage right to the top.”

Quiz: 14 quiz questions about historic Blackburn Rovers moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 HOW MANY TIMES HAVE BLACKBURN WON THE PREMIER LEAGUE/FIRST DIVISION? 1 2 3 4

The Verdict

It seems in the last few years at Ewood Park, the club has been looking at different ways as to how they can keep improving on the pitch and off it.

During Mowbray’s tenure and now Tomasson’s, Rovers are a team that is always working closely with his academy setup. The Lancashire side always makes sure there is a clear pathway from the academy to the first team; as you can see now, there are players in the first team who have been in the club’s academy.

Therefore, comprehensive reviews like this one are all the more important because it is about the club making the right appointment at the right time, which will improve the coaching team but not affect anyone’s chances of working their way through the academy to one day play at Ewood Park on a regular basis.