Blackburn Rovers make January transfer window decision with departures expected

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly open to potential January loan exits.

The Championship side are considering sanctioning several temporary exits in the upcoming winter window.

A selection of exciting U21 talent is being considered for a loan move in a bid to gain greater first team experience.

The likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, Sam Burns and Harry Leonard could all attract interest at the turn of the year.

The club’s U21 boss Mike Sheron has admitted that going out on loan could be hugely beneficial for their development.

He believes that being in the first team squad at Ewood Park is ideal, but that the size of the current squad means that loan deals may be needed in order for players to receive adequate playing time.

“In an ideal situation they would want to be around the first-team first and foremost but there are a lot of numbers around the first-team, so opportunities may have to come elsewhere,” said Sheron, via Lancs Live.

“You have to try and take them when they come.

“I’m pleased that a few of our lads have had a good week where they’ve been able to play some football, and try and be reliable, honest and consistent.

“That’s what the first-team manager is wanting, and I think it’s been a good week with the lads and I’m pleased that they’ve been capable to perform.”

Rovers have enjoyed a positive first portion of the campaign, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently 3rd in the league table amid a World Cup break.

Young players such as Ashley Phillips and Adam Wharton have both emerged this season as exciting talents.

The club will be aiming to continue their recent trend of talent production from the youth academy as Rovers seek any edge over their promotion rivals.

The Verdict

Rankin-Costello has only featured once in the league so far this season, so a loan move could be what he needs to aid his development.

There are a lot of players competing for position at Ewood Park, so allowing some youngsters to go out on loan makes a lot of sense.

Having a high level of talent production like Blackburn have had in recent years is a great sign for the health of the club.

And giving these youngsters an avenue into senior football will only attract more talent in the future, so this is a smart plan for the club come January.