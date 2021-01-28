Blackburn Rovers make fresh move in attempt to pip Sheffield Wednesday to transfer

Blackburn Rovers have leapfrogged Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Harry Pickering, according to Football Insider.

Rovers are in the market for defensive reinforcements this month, with the likes of Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton and Derrick Williams all picking up injuries.

They could be set to strengthen at left-back, too, with Harry Pickering believed to be a player of interest to Tony Mowbray.

The Crewe Alexandra left-back has already been the subject of a rejected bid from Blackburn this month, with Sheffield Wednesday also believed to be keen on the 22-year-old.

Football Insider now claim that Blackburn have made a new bid for Pickering, and have jumped back to pole position in the race to sign the defender.

Pickering is under contract at Crewe until 2023, and the club will be reluctant to sell the left-back, who has four goals and two assists to his name this season.

The Verdict

It seems that Blackburn really like the look of Pickering and it’s interesting to see that a new bid has gone in.

Fair play to Crewe. They are a club who like developing young players and sold Perry Ng to Cardiff this month.

Pickering is another highly-rated academy graduate who has been such a key player for them this season, and it’s no surprise to see the Championship come knocking.

It would be a great signing for both the short-term and the long-term, as Pickering has a lot of potential going forward.