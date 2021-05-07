Blackburn Rovers make decision on midfielder ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Corry Evans is set to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer, when his contract reaches a conclusion, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

It will bring an end to an eight-year spell at Ewood Park for the midfielder, who has struggled for a consistent run in the team in his time with Blackburn due to various injury problems.

Evans has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term, although just 11 of those have been starts in this year’s league campaign.

It’s been a frustrating season for Blackburn on the whole, with injuries to key players meaning that their push for a spot in the play-offs never really took off.

They’re currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and will be eager to mount a serious push for a top-six finish in the 2021/22 season if they can keep their key players injury-free.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Lancashire Telegraph), Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed that Evans hasn’t been offered a new deal with the club, before issuing high praise for the midfielder.

“He is out of contract and hasn’t been offered a new one. I am sure he will have plenty of options.

“Corry is an immense young man, an international footballer. He has plenty going for him. Let’s see, but I am sure there will be a lot of takers for him.

“I have no doubt that not only will he find a new club, but it will be at a good level.”

Blackburn are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Birmingham City in their final match of the 2020/21 season, where they’ll be quietly confident that they can pick up three points against Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s a shame to see him go.

Evans isn’t going to get the send-off he deserves from the Ewood Park faithful, after spending eight years with the club, which have included plenty of ups and downs.

But Blackburn need a clear out heading into the summer, and I think this is the right call, as Evans won’t have featured much in next year’s league campaign.

With just 11 league starts this term, Mowbray will be looking towards the future, and it’ll be interesting to see whether any other Championship club takes a punt on Evans ahead of the 2021/22 season.