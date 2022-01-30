Blackburn Rovers looking into temporary transfer agreement with Wolves

Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry to Wolves about the potential signing of midfielder Ryan Giles, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported.

Having come through the academy at Wolves, Giles has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club, instead spending much of his senior career on loan elsewhere.

The 22-year-old’s most recent spell saw him spend the first half of this season on loan at Cardiff, where he provided nine assists in 21 Championship games, before being recalled by Wolves.

Now it seems as though Giles could once again be on the move in the final days of the January transfer window.

According to this latest update, Blackburn have now made an inquiry to Wolves, about the possibility of taking Giles on loan until the end of the season.

Blackburn. Inquiry for Giles at Wolves. Loan. Talent — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 30, 2022

While Cardiff have spent much of the current campaign battling relegation, Blackburn currently sit second in the Championship table, one point ahead of third-placed Bournemouth, albeit having played a game more.

Which club did Blackburn sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Tayo Edun? Lincoln Swansea Stoke Charlton

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Blackburn if they can get a deal done for Giles.

Despite Cardiff’s struggles, Giles was certainly impressive in the first half of the season, meaning Rovers can already be confident he will be able to make an impact at this level.

Indeed, with Joe Rothwell’s future at Ewood Park beyond tomorrow still not entirely certain, bringing in Giles as a source of assists and creativity would be a smart move for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 22-year-old’s versatility could also be useful, with Giles capable of filling a left-back role Rovers have some injury concerns in at the moment, with Tayo Edun forced off on Saturday and Harry Pickering already unavailable.