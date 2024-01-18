With just one win in their last nine Championship matches, in a run which has included seven defeats, Blackburn Rovers' season is already somewhat falling away.

Having spent much of last season in and around the top six in the second tier, expectations were cut over the summer by the hierarchy, as well as Jon Dahl Tomasson's transfer budget, and that has seemingly had an effect on results on the pitch.

And with less than two weeks to go in the January transfer window, Rovers really need to add some experience to their squad, having let Lewis Travis join Ipswich Town on loan already, with their two signings of the month being inexperienced loanees in the form of Yasin Ayari from Brighton and Aston Villa left-back Ben Chrisene.

The experienced players could continue to disappear from Tomasson's squad as promotion-chasing Ipswich, not content with just taking wantaway Travis, also want Sam Gallagher, who has missed most of the season through injury.

Bids from the Tractor Boys have been turned down for Gallagher, but Kieran McKenna is unlikely to go away quietly, and with Niall Ennis also heading out on loan to Bolton Wanderers, Rovers would perhaps need more than one striker to come in and provide depth.

Blackburn keen on Birmingham City veteran to bolster attack

And according to TEAMtalk, should Blackburn end up receiving a suitable offer for Gallagher then they have a potential replacement in mind in the form of Birmingham City veteran Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Jutkiewicz is six years 28-year-old Gallagher's senior at the age of 34, and he will turn 35 before the season ends - he is also set to be out of contract at St. Andrew's though come the end of the season.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's Birmingham City Championship Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016-17 38 11 3 2017-18 35 5 1 2018-19 46 14 10 2019-20 46 15 3 2020-21 42 8 3 2021-22 36 2 1 2022-23 43 5 2 2023-24* 20 2 1 *Stats Correct As Of January 18, 2024

And Blackburn have reportedly enquired into the experienced target man's availability as they seek alternatives to Gallagher should he be tempted with a move away from the Lancashire outfit.

Jutkiewicz has appeared 20 times in the Championship for the Blues this season, scoring twice, but just three of those outings have come from the start, although he has already appeared under their new manager Tony Mowbray in a substitute appearance against Swansea City last weekend.

Currently, Jutkiewicz is out for around three weeks with a calf injury, meaning he wouldn't be able to slot straight into Tomasson's squad, but a striker is very much needed.

Jutkiewicz not the answer to Blackburn's problems

For a number of months now, Tomasson has called upon experience to add to his squad, but he's never been able to get it because of the budgetary constraints he is under at Ewood Park.

Younger loans tend to be the name of the game for Blackburn in the transfer market, but Jutkiewicz - considering he is out of contract at the end of the season - could be a cheaper alternative to Gallagher if they end up cashing in for the right price.

For a player who is turning 35 years of age in two months though and has scored just nine times in the last two-and-a-half seasons, there must be better options out there than Jutkiewicz.

You'd perhaps expect him to drop into League One next season before news of Blackburn's interest emerged, and if it saves wages you'd imagine that Tony Mowbray would be happy to let the veteran move on.