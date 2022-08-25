Blackburn Rovers lodge seven-figure offer for Coventry City man

Blackburn Rovers are looking to solve their defensive crisis by making an offer for Coventry City centre-back Dominic Hyam, according to Football Insider.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is on the lookout for fresh faces in his back-line, with Darragh Lenihan departing earlier in the summer and last season’s Player of the Year Jan Paul van Hecke set to join Sunderland on loan from Brighton instead of returning to Ewood Park.

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg has been lined-up by the Dane and it appears that the Reds are waiting on their injury situation to clear up before sending the Dutchman to Lancashire, but Tomasson clearly wants more so he doesn’t have to rely on 17-year-old Ash Phillips too much.

And sights have now been set on Hyam, who has been a regular for Coventry in their defence since their return to the Championship two years ago, missing just six league matches in the previous two full seasons.

The Scottish defender is the subject of a £2.5 million bid from Rovers, who are looking to quickly address their woes at the back following six goals conceded in their previous two league outings, with the report stating that Blackburn hope the offer is enough to tempt the Sky Blues into cashing in.

The Verdict

With the games coming thick and fast for Rovers in recent weeks and in the future, Tomasson needs some defensive reinforcements due to departures and injuries.

Ash Phillips showed class in his Championship debut against West Brom for a 17-year-old, but the next two matches showed perhaps why it’s unfair to rely on such a young player in a defensive unit in the second tier.

Hyam has proven to be an incredibly solid unit for Coventry since the club returned to this level, and what Blackburn need is someone in the Lenihan mould who is dominant aerially who can also use his feet.

It’s likely though that because Hyam is contracted until 2024 and due to last season’s performances, it will take more than the £2.5 million currently on offer to secure his services.