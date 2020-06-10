Blackburn Rovers locked in transfer tussle with Stoke City for experienced midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are rivalling Stoke City to the potential signing of Chris Brunt according to a report from the Express and Star.

It has recently been revealed by West Brom that Brunt will leave the club when his contract is set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign.

The report from the Express and Star claims that Stoke are believed to be in pole position to sign Brunt when his contract expires in the near future.

Brunt has only made nine appearances in the West Brom first-team this season, and has struggled for consistent game time under the management of Slaven Bilic.

The Northern Irishman is set to continue playing though, and hasn’t called time on his career at the age of 35.

Blackburn Rovers are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sat tenth in the second-tier standings.

Whereas Stoke are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table, with Michael O’Neill’s side occupying 17th spot in the table.

West Brom are edging closer to winning promotion into the Premier League this term, with the Baggies sat second in the second-tier standings, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this term.

The Verdict:

He could be a good player to use on a rotational basis.

Brunt’s best days in his playing career are likely to be behind him, and I would be surprised if he would be a regular starter at either Blackburn Rovers or Stoke City.

But in the busy schedule in the Championship, the Northern Irishman could be a useful addition to have in their squad.

His experience would certainly come in handy as well for either side, and he could help aid the development of younger members of the squad.