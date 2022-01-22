Blackburn Rovers loanee comments on possibility of permanent Ewood Park switch

On loan Blackburn Rovers right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik has not ruled out a permanent move to the club, but says there is much to be decided before a deal can be made.

Zeefuik joined Blackburn on loan from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin earlier this month, and is still waiting to make his debut for the club.

As part of the deal, Rovers do have the option to make the deal for Zeefuik permanent at the end of this season.

Now it seems as though that is something that the 23-year-old himself is open to, depending on how things play out between now and then.

Speaking about the possibility of making his move permanent, Zeefuik told the Lancashire Telegraph: “We have talked about this, for now it’s for six months but it doesn’t have to be for that only.

“It’s how I perform, they have a buy option and I do well and the team goes well then they can buy me. We will talk further.”

Prior to making his move to Blackburn, Zeefuik had made 34 appearances for Berlin, after graduating from Ajax’s academy and featuring for Groningen in his home country of the Netherlands.

Blackburn currently sit third in the Championship table, five points adrift of league leaders Fulham, and are next in action when they host Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on Monday night.

The Verdict

Signing Zeefuik on a permanent deal in the summer could certainly be a useful move for Blackburn.

The club do look as though they could benefit with some extra cover on the right-hand side of the defence, particularly with Ryan Nyambe’s contract expiring at the end of this season.

Given his top-flight pedigree from his time in the Netherlands and Germany, Zeefuik is a player who could be a useful option to fill that role.

Indeed, with the 23-year-old a full-back with an attacking instinct, he is one who fits in with the approach manager Tony Mowbray has implemented at Ewood Park, meaning this could well be a move that makes sense.