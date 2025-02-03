Blackburn Rovers have looked at a move for Luton Town striker Cauley Woodrow, with just hours to go until the end of the January transfer window.

This is according to local journalist Elliott Jackson, who believes Rovers will be keen to add a striker to their squad before the 11pm deadline.

Blackburn have already made a move today, with Yuri Ribeiro making the switch from Portuguese outfit Braga.

Ribeiro had his contract terminated and Rovers took full advantage of that by tying him down on a free transfer.

He could be a very useful addition to provide competition for Owen Beck's spot at left-back, with Harry Pickering remaining on the sidelines at this stage.

And though Dion Sanderson and Adam Forshaw have also joined during the winter window, John Eustace may be disappointed if he doesn't manage to lure at least one further addition to Ewood Park in the coming hours.

Their striker department could benefit from extra firepower, even with Makhtar Gueye scoring against Preston North End on Friday night and making a decent impact in the final third this season, even though his 2024/25 campaign hasn't been full of goals.

Blackburn Rovers eye potential move for Cauley Woodrow

Luton have quite a few attacking options at their disposal, with the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris and Jacob Brown still at Kenilworth Road at this point.

And the Hatters have made some more additions for the final third in recent weeks, with Thelo Aasgaard and Millenic Alli both making moves to Bedfordshire.

That could potentially open up an opportunity for Woodrow to leave, even though he's played a respectable amount for Luton this term.

Cauley Woodrow's 2024/25 campaign at Luton Town (All competitions) Appearances 16 Starts 15 Goals 0 Assists 0 (As of February 3rd, 2025)

Blackburn have looked at the Luton forward, according to Jackson, but whether they move for him before the window closes remains to be seen.

Blackburn Rovers could provide fresh opportunity for Cauley Woodrow

Gueye is a starter at this stage and could remain ahead of Woodrow in the pecking order, if the latter joins.

However, the opportunity to start afresh elsewhere may be appealing to the forward, who hasn't been able to remain a key figure at Kenilworth Road.

He has been able to enjoy some good moments in Bedfordshire, even winning promotion with the club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

But now feels like the right time for him to move on - and Ewood Park could be a good place for him to thrive.

However, he will need to up his game if he makes the move to Lancashire, considering he hasn't scored a single goal this season.