Blackburn Rovers lining up transfer move for international as potential replacement for 27-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are believed to be interested in the possibility of signing John Souttar from Scottish side Hearts, according to Lancs Live.

However, any potential swoop will depend on whether Darragh Lenihan is willing to sign a new contract at Ewood Park.

Lenihan has yet to agree to fresh terms with Blackburn despite the fact that his current deal is set to expire next summer.

An ever-present in the heart of the club’s defence this season, the 27-year-old has featured on 19 occasions for Rovers in all competitions.

Having helped his side keep clean-sheets in their recent clashes with Peterborough United and Stoke City, Lenihan will be keen to play a key role for Blackburn as they look to push on in the Championship over the Christmas period.

Souttar has also delivered a host of encouraging performances during the 2021/22 campaign.

The defender has made 13 league appearances for Hearts who are currently third in the Scottish Premiership.

As per a report by Lancs Live, Blackburn are believed to be keeping tabs on Souttar ahead of the January transfer window.

The defender, who has been capped on four occasions by Scotland at international level, will be available on a free transfer next summer as his current deal at Hearts expires following the culmination of the current campaign.

The Verdict

Whilst Blackburn’s main priority in the coming months will be to convince Lenihan to commit his future to the club, Souttar could be a good replacement for the Irishman.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.23 in the Scottish Premiership, the defender could potentially end up excelling in the Championship for Rovers if the club are able to convince him to make this switch.

However, when you consider that the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Stoke City have all been linked with moves for Souttar, Blackburn will need to act quickly if they want to secure his signature.

For Lenihan’s sake, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to extend his stay at Ewood Park as he is currently guaranteed regular first-team football in the second-tier with Blackburn.