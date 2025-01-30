Blackburn Rovers are keen on securing a temporary deal for Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has revealed John Eustace's interest in an update on his Patreon.

Mohamed has recently entered his third season at French club Nantes, for whom he signed after a successful loan spell in 2022-23.

This year has been challenging for the 27-year-old, who has managed just two goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances. Nevertheless, his overall record remains respectable, with 13 goals in 45 international appearances for Egypt, something of a bonus.

Mostafa Mohamed Nantes Seasons (All Competitions) Year Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 51 11 5 2023-24 29 8 2 2024-25 18 3 1

It appears to be a promising deal to pursue, and with Augustus Kargbo set to join Rovers as well, Eustace will have a wealth of attacking options at his disposal if he signs Mohamed.

Blackburn Rovers keen on loan swoop for Mostafa Mohamed

As outlined in the aforementioned post, Blackburn are eager to bring Mohamed into their squad.

Currently out of favour at Nantes, it is understood that his parent club are offering him on loan to clubs in both the Championship and the Premier League.

Mohamed, who has been capped 45 times for the Egyptian national team and scored 13 times, did come off the bench to score against Lyon this past weekend, but he has only netted twice for Nantes in Ligue 1 this season.

At present, Rovers appear to be the most interested party and are reported to have made an enquiry regarding his availability.

Whether interest from other clubs will emerge remains uncertain, but Mohamed would represent a high-calibre forward for Rovers' hierarchy to consider.

Rovers are lacking in options up-front currently with Yuki Ohashi sidelined, leaving just Makhtar Gueye and Harry Leonard to choose from for Eustace - that could soon change though if Mohamed is landed as well as Kargbo.

John Eustace speaks out on potential late deals for Blackburn Rovers

With all the deals going on behind the curtains, Eustace had to front the press this morning for the game against Preston North End on Friday night.

On potential additions, he said: "No, obviously nobody's in at the moment. The club are working very hard to make sure we try and get a couple of good players in before the end of the window,"

"They've said they're very close to getting a couple over the line, so unfortunately, it won't be for the game on Friday, but I know they're working very hard to try and get a couple of players in.

"They could be (from overseas). Yes (on Kargbo), I know the club like him a lot, so that's somebody that I think was highlighted in the summer. We'll just have to see if that materialises.

"Rudy, Adam Owen, Steve, Suhail, they're all working their socks off to try and get the players in. It's important that we have that line of communication and it's certainly been there for the last week or so."

Could these two deals that Eustace is alluding to be Kargbo and Mohamed? Quite possibly. However, as is often the case with the winter window, circumstances can change quickly, and the club may need to explore alternative options if either deal falls through.