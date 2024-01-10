Highlights Dolan's contract with Blackburn Rovers is set to expire this summer and the club is eager to extend it.

Blackburn Rovers will be eager to sort out the contract of Tyrhys Dolan with the forward's current deal set to expire this summer.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for eight weeks at the start of December following a knee injury picked up in Jon Dahl Tomasson's side's 4-2 win over Birmingham City.

And there is seemingly a correlation between the exciting winger's absence and Rovers' plummet down the Championship table, picking up four points from their last eight league encounters since his injury.

It came at a frustrating time for the Englishman, having recorded four goal involvements in his last eight games.

Fortunately for Rovers, top scorer Sammie Szmodics has been in excellent form - bagging a hat-trick in their 5-2 win over Cambridge United in the FA Cup at the weekend.

As reported in November last year, Dolan had reportedly put a pause on contract talks at Ewood Park according to the Lancashire Telegraph, with Rovers having the option to extend it by a further year.

Despite a relaxed feeling around the players player's future, Celtic and Rangers were interested in the forward in the summer as per the Daily Record, and both could return for a bargain deal in should his contract situation is not resolved.

Tyrhys Dolan's importance to Blackburn Rovers

Dolan has appeared in 18 of the team’s league games so far this season, contributing two goals and two assists.

The forward is an important part of Tomasson’s side with his directness, pace and skill. The club will be keen to keep him beyond his current deal.

It would be a major surprise if the Lancashire outfit didn’t trigger the extra year in his contract, so there shouldn’t be any real concern he will leave the club as a free agent in 2024.

However, a deal will need to be agreed by next year otherwise he could walk away for nothing in 2025, something Blackburn have familiar experience with in recent years.

The likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Darragh Lenihan left at the end of their contracts in the past two seasons, which has come as a big blow to Blackburn.

Dolan is one of just two players in the current squad with a contract that expires in the summer.

Sam Gallagher’s deal also ends in 2024, but similarly to Dolan, the club has an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Blackburn Rovers' position in the Championship table

No wins in their last five Championship outings have seen Rovers drop down the table 17th in the standings, but only eight points off the play-off places.

A 2-2 draw at home to Rotherham United last time out stopped the rot but was still a disappointing result.

But progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a victory over League One opposition will have given Tomasson's side some much-needed confidence ahead of their trip to West Brom this weekend.

Can Blackburn Rovers fight for a top six finish this year?

Blackburn will need players like Dolan focused on their performances and not their future when fighting for a top six finish.

Rovers have a 12-month extension clause they can trigger in his contract means there should be little pressure on the club to agree a deal anytime soon.

However, an agreement should be sought before the end of this campaign in order to prevent going into the summer with Dolan having just one-year left on his contract.

Gallagher is in a similar situation, but the rest of the squad all have longer term deals.

Rovers will have learned from their recent mistakes of allowing players to leave for free at the end of their contracts, and they will be certain not to repeat that when it comes to Dolan's future.