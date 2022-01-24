Blackburn Rovers line up transfer after recent blow

Blackburn Rovers are said to be eyeing a short term loan option in attack following the news that Dilan Markanday is out for the season, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The youngster is said to have sustained a serious hamstring injury during the closing stages of Rovers’ recent defeat to Hull City, meaning that his Blackburn career may have hit its first major hurdle before it has really even begun after his move from Tottenham Hotspur this month.

With the likes of Tyrhys Dolan and Ian Poveda also missing through injury and Ben Brereton Diaz being away on international duty with Chile, the Lancashire side are certainly in need of some attacking reinforcements before the window slams shut at the end of this month.

It now appears that Blackburn will scour the market for some short term loan options that can come to Ewood Park until the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile Rovers are currently looking ahead to their next league this evening as they take on Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

This is an important stage of the transfer window for Rovers who are now tasked with filling the void that has been caused by the various injuries that have racked up over time.

The injury to Markanday is a massive blow considering he only signed recently and now Blackburn will have to act fast to sign a replacement.

There are bound to be plenty of young Premier League players that are on their hitlist and given their past experience of taking players on loan from the top flight, there is sure to be many clubs at that level who want to deal with Blackburn.

Tony Mowbray has a great array of contacts at the top level and will no doubt be working hard to get the ideal attacker into the football club before the deadline.