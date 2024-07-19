It has been a frustratingly quiet summer transfer window so far for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Heading into the market, it seemed clear that the club needed to make signings this summer, having only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season.

Yet despite that, the Ewood Park club are now the only side in the division, who are yet to complete a first-team signing this summer.

Given the circumstances, many connected with Blackburn are understandably concerned with the lack of activity in the window.

Indeed, if they are to avoid a repeat of last season's situation, or even worse, then signings will surely need to start arriving at the club sooner rather than later.

One player who it seems could potentially complete a move to Ewood Park this summer, if certain issues are sorted out, is Liam Cooper.

Blackburn Rovers trying to strike deal for ex-Leeds United defender Liam Cooper

Among the many positions it looks as though head coach John Eustace will need reinforcements in this summer, is centre-back.

With Scott Wharton already looking likely to miss almost all of the campaign due to injury, new options are going to be needed in the backline.

That may come in the form of Cooper, who is out of contract at Leeds United this summer.

As per journalist Alan Nixon, the 32-year-old is negotiating with Blackburn over the length of a potential contract at Ewood Park.

It is thought that the Scot wants a two-year deal, while the club would prefer a one-year deal with an option of a further 12 months, depending on appearances.

Although that has seemingly yet to be resolved, it appears a deal could be done quickly if an agreement over the length of the contract could be reached.

If that was to happen though, there is an argument that it could bring an end to another contract saga, that is also hanging over Blackburn Rovers.

Kyle McFadzean return to Blackburn Rovers may be dead if Liam Cooper deal is struck

Back in January, Rovers completed the signing of Kyle McFadzean from Coventry City on a free transfer.

The centre-back proved to be an excellent addition at Ewood Park, with his quality and leadership helping the club to some key results that preserved their Championship status.

Kyle McFadzean 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from WhoScored Appearances 12 Pass Success Rate 82.4% Tackles per Game 0.8 Interceptions per Game 1.3 Clearances per Game 2.8 Aerial Duels Won per Game 2

However, McFadzean only signed a six-month contract with Blackburn back in January, meaning he became a free agent at the end of the season.

Since then, Rovers have remained in talks with the 37-year-old about extending his stay at the club, and it was reported some weeks ago that a deal in principle had been agreed with the centre-back.

Yet despite that, there has been no official confirmation that McFadzean has put pen to paper on his new contract at Ewood Park, meaning he remains a free agent for the time being.

If Cooper was to put pen to paper on a contract of his own with Blackburn, it could well be the case that it would end any possibility of McFadzean signing a new contract of his own with the club.

While Rovers may well need to add two centre backs to their current senior options of Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter and Connor O'Riordan, having Cooper and McFadzean as the two would be a risk.

At 32 and 37-years-old respectively, both will provide a similar sense of experience and leadership that is certainly need in Rovers' backline.

However, that must be varied with other attributes as well, and adding those two is unlikely to bring the sort of pace that is also needed to that area of the pitch, as they might get with a younger option.

Indeed, at their ages, both are likely to approaching the latter stages of their careers as well, and may not be long-term assets in the way that other targets might be.

That too, could therefore put pressure on Blackburn in future transfer windows as well, if they find themselves having to replace both in the not too distant future.

There is also an argument that the club do have other options they could target to provide that variety in defence, with Hull City's Sean McLoughlin also touted as a potential target.

Related Exclusive: Stephen Warnock bemoans "cheap" fee touted as Ipswich Town eye Blackburn Rovers raid Warnock believes Blackburn should be holding out for a sizeable fee for their star man Sammie Szmodics.

At 27 years of age, McLoughlin would likely offer Rovers more in terms of longevity, without being short of experience in the Championship, having had several seasons at this level with the Tigers.

Bringing him alongside someone such as Cooper, could therefore give Eustace the depth he needs at centre-back, with a greater variety of options to call upon as well.

As a result, if Cooper is to make the move to Ewood Park this summer, it may not be a surprise if McFadzean himself, ends up on the move away from Blackburn Rovers.