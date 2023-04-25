Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis believes the form book will go out of the window during their clash against Burnley tonight, speaking to Lancs Live.

Both teams will be desperate to secure a victory tonight, with a win for the hosts at Ewood Park strengthening their chances of securing a place in the top six and a victory for the Clarets allowing them to seal the title.

Blackburn will be particularly desperate to get a win on the board following a poor run of form - and will be hoping that their home advantage will pay dividends against their bitter rivals.

Tensions were rising well ahead of this match, with Burnley chairman Alan Pace expressing his discontent with the limited number of tickets Blackburn have given away supporters.

The Sun had also previously reported that the Clarets had also weighed up a request for a guard of honour at Ewood, something Rovers probably would have been very reluctant to do considering their rivalry.

Blackburn's poor form

Rovers have failed to win any of their last six league games and that's a real blow for Jon Dahl Tomasson's men in their quest to seal a place in the play-offs.

Having fallen out of the top six during the latter stages of last season, they will be desperate to be in the play-offs at the end of the season and that's why they will be pushing extra hard to try and overcome the Clarets this evening.

Their last league win came against Reading - and even that was a struggle for Blackburn who had to score late on to overcome the struggling Royals.

Midfielder Travis believes form won't be a deciding factor in tonight's clash though, saying: "It will be a difficult game, it's a massive derby. I think form goes out the window.

"For us, as Blackburn Rovers, if we go and get a positive result for us, it will only kick us on. We don't want them to win the league (at Ewood), 100 per cent. It’s massive, it would be massive if there was nothing riding on the game but even bigger with our league position.

"Burnley can win the league and we don’t want that to happen, but our own goal is we want to get into the top six and that speaks for itself."

Burnley's wobble

Drawing against Reading and Rotherham United and losing against Queens Park Rangers in their last three games, Kompany's side have had a bit of a wobble in recent games.

Although the Lancashire outfit have seen more of their fringe players during these matches, they had enough quality to get past all three and they will be disappointed that they have only taken two points from a possible nine.

Will form go out of the window?

Travis is probably right.

A lot of people say form goes out of the window during cup ties and tonight does feel like a cup clash - because a loss could be crucial in determining whether Rovers manage to secure a play-off place or not.

A loss would be a crushing blow for Tomasson's men who have done well all season but risk missing out unless they can turn their form around, something they need to do tonight against the best side in the division.

Is this a good time for Rovers to face the Clarets? If Travis' comments are right, Kompany's side form won't matter.

But the Clarets aren't likely to be in the best mood heading into this clash, something that could work in Rovers' favour.

However, recent results could also make the league leaders hungrier to go on and seal the title this evening and the fact the visitors have something to play for at Ewood is probably disadvantageous to the home outfit.