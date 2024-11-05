This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a mixed start to the 2024/25 Championship season but John Eustace's side are among the play-off contenders after the opening 13 games.

Rovers enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Important players such as Sam Gallagher and most notably, Sammie Szmodics, left Ewood Park, whilst the likes of Todd Cantwell and Yuki Ohashi arrived.

The summer window also saw central midfielder Lewis Travis link back up with the Blackburn squad, after spending the second half of the season contributing to Ipswich Town's Premier League promotion push.

Having now reprised his role in Rovers' midfield, is there a former player that he reminds our Blackburn fan pundit of? Football League World investigates...

Lewis Travis is "reminiscent of Tugay"

We asked our Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, if there was a current Rovers player that reminds him of a past club legend or top player.

Wilding said: "Being honest, I wouldn't say there are any huge standouts that spring to mind for me.

"One I would possibly say there are elements of Lewis Travis that are perhaps, to some extent, reminiscent of Tugay.

"Obviously, a hugely influential figure in the centre of the park, and also someone who does seem to enjoy a bit of the dark arts to get under the opposition sides' skin.

"You see a lot of that from Travis these days, and that's also something you used to see from Tugay as well. I think you might even argue with his technical ability since he's come back from Ipswich, there is a little bit more of that, that is maybe slightly more reminiscent of the Turk from his time at Rovers as well."

Tugay is one of Blackburn's greatest-ever players

The "Turkish Delight", Tugay is considered one of the best players in Blackburn Rovers history. In the minds of many Rovers fans - especially those who saw him play - he is seen as the club's most technically gifted player of all time.

Signed for a little over £1m by Graeme Souness back in the summer of 2001, the midfielder was a month away from turning 31 but would spend the next eight years at Ewood Park.

Tugay was a crucial cog in Blackburn's side, as he was capable of operating both as a deep-lying midfielder and a more attacking one.

Aside from his character, tough-tackling, and brilliant passing ability, there was one aspect of his game that perhaps earned him a place in Blackburn, and indeed Premier League folklore more than any other; his knack for scoring wonder goals.

He simply didn't score tap-ins, as his cannon of a right boot lit up Ewood Park on numerous occasions.

When asked whether he wished Tugay was 10 years younger back in 2009, then Blackburn manager Mark Hughes infamously said: "No, because if he was, he'd be playing in a Barcelona shirt."

Travis adds bite to Blackburn's midfield

Whilst he may not quite possess the same technical ability or tendency for a wonder goal as Tugay did, Travis certainly brings a similar bite in midfield to the Turkish icon.

Travis' 24/25 Championship stats as of matchday 13, per FotMob Tackles won Duels won Interceptions Recoveries 20 68 17 53

After returning to Ewood Park after the conclusion of his short-term loan with Ipswich in the second half of last season, the 27-year-old has slotted back into the heart of Eustace's midfield like he'd never left at all.

He's been key to Blackburn's success so far this season and perhaps looks set for one of his best individual campaigns of his career to date.

His 20 tackles won place him in the top 92 percentile of Championship players in his position so far this season, whilst his 68 duels won rank him in the top 93 percentile, and his 17 interceptions have him in the top 95 percentile - per FotMob.

If Rovers are to carry their positive start into the rest of the season and are still in the promotion mix come the closing stages of the campaign, the form of Travis is likely going to be essential to their chances.