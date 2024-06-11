Blackburn Rovers could be set to lose goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt, according to Danish news outlet TipsBladet.

Last season was an extremely mixed first season in English football for the 24-year-old, who initially joined the club last August under the management of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Despite their well-documented financial issues under the Venky's, Rovers had established themselves as a side on the periphery of the Championship play-offs under the Dane in his first season at Ewood Park, before dropping like a stone prior to his dismissal in February.

The East Lancashire outfit then installed John Eustace into the hotseat, and despite a string of inconsistent results, they were ultimately saved from relegation due to Sammie Szmodics' individual brilliance, as the playmaker won the division's Golden Boot with 27 goals to his name, scoring both goals in a surprise final day victory at Leicester City.

In what is Eustace's first pre-season with Rovers, it's fair to say that a rebuild will be required to improve their standing in the table, and that could involve the aforementioned potential departure from within the goalkeepers' union.

AGF Aarhus lodge seven-figure bid for Leopold Wahlstedt

That's in reference to the aforementioned report from Danish outlet TipsBladet, who claim that the one-cap Sweden international is the subject of strong interest back in Scandinavia.

The report claims that Danish Superliga outfit AGF Aarhus have lodged a bid in the region of €1m, which equates to approximately 7.5m kr. (Danish Kroner), a fee which the Championship side are said to be content with.

Therefore, the outlet claim the final decision lies firmly with Wahlstedt, just one summer after making his move to Ewood Park as a replacement for Belgian keeper Thomas Kaminski, who joined Luton Town, who will be competing with Rovers in the second tier once again next season.

AGF's interest in the 24-year-old has been long-standing, having expressed a desire to acquire his services in the last summer window. However, there is an even greater keenness to strike a deal this time round, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell's loan at the Ceres Park Arena coming to an end, having joined on a temporary basis from Blackburn's fierce rivals, Burnley.

Leopold Wahlstedt's one season with Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn's overall inconsistencies as a team across the season have been well-documented, and therefore it's no surprise that the former Odds Ballklubb keeper's form followed in a similar vein after making a reported £800,000 move from the Norwegian outfit.

Wahlstedt started the season behind Aynsley Pears, before eventually making his debut between the sticks in a 4-1 home defeat against Leicester, featuring in the final 28 minutes as the former Middlesbrough keeper broke two of his metatarsals.

Leopold Wahlstedt's Blackburn Rovers Championship Stats - 23/24 Total Matches Played 21 Matches Started 20 Average Rating 7.06 Clean Sheets 3 Saves Made 72 Saves Made per Game 3.4 Goals Conceded 36 Goals Conceded per Game 1.7 All stats as per Sofascore

He would then start the next 18 consecutive Championship outings, as well as featuring four times in the FA and EFL Cup, which included a Round of 16 defeat to Chelsea last October, keeping just four clean sheets in total.

The Swede would feature just twice more in the second tier in consecutive draws with Millwall and Plymouth back in March, as Eustace continued to opt with Pears in goal upon his appointment.

Blackburn Rovers will be glad to turn a profit on Swedish goalkeeper

Despite the previously highlighted inconsistent run of form endured by Wahlstedt, it will be hard for Blackburn to turn their nose up at a potential profit on Wahlstedt.

Both he and Pears made costly mistakes throughout the campaign which contributed to Rovers' downfall post-Christmas, which has since seen them linked with a move for Birmingham City's John Ruddy, despite the 37-year-old revealing that talks between him and the Blues' hierarchy would continue following the appointment of Chris Davies in B9.

Therefore, Eustace may have to explore other options to mould his own goalkeeping union in Lancashire, but it seems that Wahlstedt, who still has two years left to run on his contract, will not be part of those plans.