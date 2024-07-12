Highlights Blackburn Rovers are eyeing Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist on loan, but face competition from Leeds and Preston.

Gilchrist offers tactical flexibility, with experience in various defensive positions for Chelsea.

Due to financial constraints, Blackburn may need to rely on smart loan signings like Gilchrist for the upcoming season.

Blackburn Rovers have enquired about the potential loan signing of young Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, who is also reported to be wanted by Leeds United and Preston North End.

Gilchrist is said to be a player that Rovers want to take on loan, according to Darren Witcoop, but they face competition from two fellow second tier sides.

The 20-year-old defender has already played a few Premier League games for his boyhood club, where he has come through the academy system.

His 11 appearances, including two starts, have also led to him getting off the mark in terms of goals in the English top flight.

Alfie Gilchrist's 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 11 Starts 2 Goals 1 Duels won per game 0.6 Yellow cards 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Gilchrist's natural position is as a centre-back, but he most notably played at right-back in Chelsea's 5-0 loss to Arsenal near the end of the season, so there would be tactical flexibility for John Eustace to work with.

Alan Nixon has reported that Hull City's Sean McLoughlin is a target for Blackburn too. He may be available for as little as £500,000, which would suit the club who are short on cash because of the trouble that the owners, the Venkys, have had with getting money to the club from India, due to an investigation into their company.

They were also keen on former Leeds captain Liam Cooper, but his wage demands and age have made Blackburn more keen on the Irishman.

That latter reason is also part of why Rovers aren't too keen on bringing Kyle McFadzean back, even though Eustace wouldn't mind having the former Coventry City centre-back in his squad for the upcoming campaign, as per Nixon.

Championship interest in Alfie Gilchrist

As well as Rovers, the likes of Leeds and Preston are also said to be keen on a move for the 20-year-old. TEAMtalk reported that the Championship pair approached Chelsea about the youngster. The Athletic also reported that the Lilywhites wanted Gilchrist, as well as Cesc Fàbregas' Como, who now play in Italy's top division.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that he would be open to going to join Daniel Farke at Elland Road. Leeds could do with some more defensive options. Even with Joe Rodon's return, they don't have much depth, and often have to use players outside their natural position. Gilchrist's positional flexibility would certainly help them.

Blackburn need to be smart in the loans market

Temporary deals, whether they be short or long term, are always a bit of a punt. Unless the loanees have previous experience of playing at or around your level, you can never be 100% certain about how they are going to perform.

That risk comes with rewards though. They are cheaper than full-time signings, as the parent club still pays some wages, and they can provide immense quality.

These types of signings may be what Blackburn have to mostly feed off this summer, because of their current financial shortcomings. The money just won't be there to attract the kind of free agents or transfers that they might want to do.

A helping hand may be provided if Sammie Szmodics leaves. But, for one, they would then need to replace his goals. For two, there's no guarantee that he will be sold. Reports from the Lancashire Telegraph suggest that he is happy at Ewood Park and may well end up signing a new deal.

Until more money is available, Rovers are going to have to be careful with every penny, and the loan market may be where the best value for money is, especially with an option like Gilchrist.