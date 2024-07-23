Leeds United are interested in Sammie Szmodics.

That's according to the Daily Mirror (22/7; 11:31am), who believe that the Whites have joined Ipswich Town in the race to recruit the Blackburn Rovers star.

Szmodics was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Rovers last term - and he made the most of that - registering 33 goals and playing a huge part in keeping John Eustace's side in the Championship.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 campaign at Blackburn Rovers (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 33 Assists 4

With his goalscoring record in mind, it's no shock to see the player attract interest. But at this stage, it's unclear where his next destination will be and if Rovers are willing to sanction an exit for the player.

Having sold Adam Wharton in January, that could give the Lancashire side the license to keep hold of Szmodics, whose contract at Ewood Park doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

Blackburn have the option to extend his deal by an extra 12 months after that, putting them in a very strong negotiating position this summer, as the striker continues to attract interest.

Leeds United join the race to sign Sammie Szmodics

Leeds have a fairly strong squad, even with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara both leaving the club this summer.

Whether there are further key departures remains to be seen, but so far, they have been able to hold on to the likes of Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe have also stayed put, but more depth in the striker department may be required this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Whites have now taken an interest in Szmodics, but Ipswich are also keen on the player.

And it has even been reported by Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth that the Tractor Boys are in advanced talks to get a deal over the line for the ex-Peterborough United man, so Leeds may have to move quickly if they are desperate to recruit the Blackburn star.

Sammie Szmodics needs to think carefully about his Blackburn Rovers future

Szmodics will want to test himself at a higher level following an amazing 2023/24 campaign at Ewood Park.

And this is why a move to Leeds may not be too appealing to him at this point.

The player isn't guaranteed starts at Elland Road and there are no guarantees that the Whites will be able to secure a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

However, he's more likely to win promotion with the Whites than his current team at the moment, and that's why a move to Elland Road can't be ruled out.

Starts aren't guaranteed at Ipswich either, but if Kieran McKenna is willing to start him in some games, this could potentially be enough to lure the striker to Portman Road.

It will be interesting to see where Szmodics goes next, if he does make a move away from Ewood Park.

It would be difficult to see him staying where he is, but that can't be ruled out either, with Rovers in a strong negotiating position.