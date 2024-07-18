Newport County owner Huw Jenkins has revealed the club has turned down bids from League One clubs for Will Evans, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers of the Championship.

Evans was a standout performer for the Exiles last season, and it appears they face a battle on their hands to retain his services.

It was reported by The Daily Mirror’s Live Transfer Blog (21/06, 12:10), that Blackburn were among the Championship clubs interested in signing the attacker.

The report stated that the 27-year-old is on the list of targets for a number of second tier clubs - John Eustace's side included - after his impressive campaign with County.

At the time, it was reported that Rovers were considering making an offer, and whilst this is yet to seemingly happen, they now appear transfer opposition from the level below.

Newport County have rejected League One bids for Will Evans

Evans was in fantastic form for Newport last season, finding the back of the net 21 times in 46 League Two appearances and scoring another four goals in other competitions.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that teams from the Championship are keeping an eye on his situation, and it is even less of a shock that League One clubs are trying their luck.

Newport’s owner, ex-Swansea chief Huw Jenkins, has revealed the club has rejected offers for Evans from League One outfits.

Jenkins said, via the South Wales Argus: “There has been interest, and we have had a couple of offers, tentative offers, from League One clubs.

“We have knocked both of them back, and there have been other conversations, but nothing else really to report.

“That is just to be expected for a guy who scored over 20 goals last year, so that is where we are at, and we hope that things stay as they are.”

Will Evans’ contract situation at Newport County

Evans has been with Newport County since July 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Bala.

The forward started his football career at Shrewsbury Town but left them in 2012, and for 10 years he played in Welsh football.

The 26-year-old played for the likes of Llangedwyn, Llansantffraid, Llanidloes, Caersws Dev, Cardiff Met and finally Bala, where he found the back of the net 11 times in the Welsh Premier League in 2021-22 before making the move to the EFL.

Will Evans' stats for Newport County Apps 107 Goals 29 Assists 7 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 18th)

Joining Newport in 2022 was Evans’ way back into English football, and last season saw him take his game to a new level.

Evans scored 25 goals for Newport in all competitions; 21 of them came in League Two, but it wasn’t enough to get the Welsh side into the League Two play-offs.

The forward has now entered the final year of his contract, so the current transfer window could see County cash in on the versatile attacker once they receive a suitable offer.

Blackburn Rovers should perhaps steer clear of Will Evans gamble

There is no doubt that Evans had an excellent 2023/24 season for Newport, and off the back of that campaign, it isn’t a surprise that teams are keeping an eye on his situation.

But when you look at Evans’ career as a whole, it would be a big risk of Blackburn’s to put their hopes on him.

This is because the 27-year-old - an age where he won't be likely to improve too much more - has only been back in English football for two seasons and hasn’t played in the Championship before.

Furthermore, he has had one really good season, and it is hard to say if he will repeat that success again in the 2024/25 campaign, and at a higher level too.

It probably makes more sense for the player to secure a move to League One and see how he adapts to that before jumping straight into the demands of the Championship, so Blackburn ought to be looking elsewhere to bolster their attacking unit.