Valerien Ismael has been appointed as Blackburn Rovers manager ahead of their clash with Norwich City this weekend, but one player in particular may have to try harder than others to impress their new boss.

The 49-year-old has been tasked with overseeing the remainder of the campaign, with the Lancashire outfit competing for a play-off place.

The Blackburn squad will now all be looking to impress the new manager and ensure they’re a key part of his plans.

One player that could be under a lot of scrutiny is Todd Cantwell, who may prove a difficult fit for Ismael’s preferred style of play.

Todd Cantwell - Blackburn Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 26 (19) 2 (3) As of February 28th

Todd Cantwell concerns issued as Valerien Ismael issues "hard work" demand

When asked whether Cantwell will fit into Ismael’s plans due to the Frenchman demanding hard work and graft in his ethos, FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Simon Middlehurst claimed that he will need to work a lot harder than he’s shown at Ewood Park so far.

He outlined his concerns about the attacking midfielder, suggesting he is a luxury player that may not work well under the new regime.

“Todd Cantwell really needs to start showing his quality,” Middlehurst told Football League World.

“He’s shown glimpses this season, and there is a quality player in there, but I can see why Rangers got frustrated with him.

“He very much is a bit of a luxury player, can be quite lazy at times, you literally have to give him the ball at his feet, he doesn’t go working for it.

“I think Todd Cantwell will probably struggle if he doesn’t buck up his ideas.

“Ismael’s said from the start he wants hard-working, he wants commitment, he wants that determination and I just don’t think Cantwell shows enough of that with the way he’s played this season so far.”

Cantwell has made 26 appearances for Blackburn so far this season, contributing two goals and three assists.

Todd Cantwell will need to adapt to Valerien Ismael or he may sink, rather than swim

Cantwell has had his bright sparks at Blackburn since joining in the summer, but the change in manager could have a big impact in his time at Ewood Park.

The creative midfielder will need to adapt to Ismael’s style of football, otherwise he could find himself left out in the cold due to his lack of worth ethic.

At the age of 27, Cantwell really should be looking to get his head down and work hard in order to get the best out of his career at this stage - this is a player that was flying in the Premier League for Norwich at one stage before going through a bit of a lull.

But Ismael will likely not be patient with Cantwell if he’s not putting the work in, especially given Blackburn are in contention for a play-off place, and if his effort levels do not increase then he could be out of the starting 11.