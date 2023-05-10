Blackburn Rovers have made a bid for Colchester United defender Junior Tchamadeu, according to TEAMtalk.

The report claims that Rovers have held a long-standing interest in Tchamadeu having tried to sign him in January and have lodged an offer in an attempt to win the race for his signature.

Colchester are thought to be aware of the interest in the 19-year-old and believe it could be tough to keep hold of one of their prized assets over the coming months.

Tchamadeu has excelled for the U's this season, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, helping Ben Garner's side to secure League Two safety.

The 19-year-old was recognised for his performances with an inclusion in the fourth tier Team of the Season, while he was also named as the division's Young Player of the Season.

Tchamadeu is entering the last year of his contract at the JobServe Community Stadium, with Rovers said to be "aiming to tie up a deal for the player as soon as possible".

What is the latest on Junior Tchamadeu's Colchester United future?

While Garner said he would love to keep hold of Tchamadeu, he admitted he could depart this summer should the club receive a suitable offer.

"Is he going to be difficult to hold on to? We’ll see," Garner told The Daily Gazette last month.

"For me, I’d love to keep him, absolutely.

"I think there’s so much more that we can add and help him add to his game and improve.

"But every player has got a price that becomes attractive for the club that’s selling, so we’ll see in the summer.

"I would very much hope that he’s here next season to call upon him but as with every player, we’ll have to see how that goes in the summer."

Would Junior Tchamadeu be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Tchamadeu would be an exciting signing for Rovers.

He is a player with plenty of potential and at just 19 years old, he still has plenty of room for improvement, so he would represent a smart long-term investment for the club.

Right-back is an area Rovers may be keen to strengthen this summer, with midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello preferred to Callum Brittain in that position during the second half of the season.

Rankin-Costello thrived in a central midfield role against Millwall on the final day of the season and admits he hopes to play there more regularly, so recruiting Tchamadeu will allow Jon Dahl Tomasson to make that switch if Brittain is not part of his plans.

Ewood Park would be the perfect destination for Tchamadeu, working under a manager in Tomasson who has developed a number of young players this campaign, so it would be an excellent move for both parties.