Blackburn Rovers latest news: Middlesbrough and Stoke City rivalled for ace, Player contract update, Edun makes admission

Blackburn Rovers will be seeking to continue their strong start to their Sky Bet Championship season when their squad returns from the international break.

The Lancashire outfit currently occupy seventh place in the league standings and are level on points with Queens Park Rangers, who currently sit in the final play-off spot.

Their start to the season has been testament to the good work of manager Tony Mowbray and his staff, along with the continued strong form of star player Ben Brereton-Diaz, who is playing the best football of his career.

Despite it being the international break, there is still plenty of stuff going on in and around Ewood Park at present.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 Who did Blackburn sign Chris Sutton from? Coventry Chelsea Norwich Ipswich

Here, we take you through our round up of all the latest news from Blackburn Rovers.

Middlesbrough and Stoke City rivalled for ace

Rovers are one of a host of clubs that are interested in signing Hearts defender John Souttar, as per a recent report by Edinburgh News.

The 25-year-old is now into the final year of his contract at Tynecastle, which has understandably alerted the likes of Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Hearts have attempted to tie down the centre back to a new deal, however it appears that talks have reached an impasse.

Now Rovers are eyeing the opportunity to strike a pre-contract agreement with the player who is the brother of Stoke City defender Harry.

Player contract update

Lancs Live are reporting that Rovers’ contract renewal talks with captain Darragh Lenihan are proving harder than first thought.

The defender is said to be loving his time with Blackburn however it appears that the two parties are some way apart from striking a new agreement.

Given his pedigree as a proven Championship level defender, it appears likely that the Irishman will be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Blackburn now face a race against time to convince him to stay at Ewood Park.

Edun makes admission

Left back Tayo Edun recently admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph that he feels he has settled into life well at the club since his summer move from Lincoln City.

The 23-year-old has shown his versatility for Blackburn so far, operating as a left back, winger and on the odd occasion in central midfield.

Reflecting on his start to life with Rovers, Edun had this to say:

“I feel like I’m settling in okay, trying to help the team as best as I can wherever I play.

“I feel as though I’m able to show what I can add to the team.

“That versatility is something I can bring to the table.

“It’s about trying to be effective wherever I’m put out and trying to learn the different positions as best I can.”

Edun’s place in the team could come under more threat in the near future, with Harry Pickering closing in on a return to fitness.