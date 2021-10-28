Blackburn Rovers latest news: Dolan sets target, Mowbray sends clear message, Full-back set for return, Pundit backs midfielder amid Rangers interest

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to build on the momentum they have gained after picking up three points with a solid display in their 2-0 win against Reading at the weekend.

Not only were they clinical with two quickfire goals in the second half, but they also remained solid defensively and have bounced back well after going winless in their previous four before Saturday afternoon’s clash with the Royals.

There’s no doubting manager Tony Mowbray has a talented squad at his disposal, but with numerous key men out of contract next summer, he will need to perform a miracle to see most remain at the club and their departures would be a massive blow to their progress.

They have a young, exciting team that has shown little fear so far this season – but may need another season or two to assert themselves as a serious promotion competitor after falling away last term.

Focusing less on the future and more on the present though, we take a look at some of the latest news concerning the Lancashire outfit.

Tyrhys targets ten

19-year-old Tyrhys Dolan wants to score at least ten league goals this season after getting himself on the scoresheet against Reading at the weekend, as he spoke about this aim to the Lancashire side’s media team.

The teenager has stepped up admirably after seeing the likes of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott leave Ewood Park since the end of last season, forming a deadly combination with Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher to fill the void the former two left after their departures.

Last weekend’s goal took his goal tally for the season to four in 14 games, so there’s every chance he could not just reach this target, but completely smash it. Brereton Diaz recorded 12 goal contributions (goals/assists) in the Championship last term, so that’s a realistic target Dolan could aim for.

Thankfully for Rovers, his contract doesn’t expire until 2024, so they will be able to hold out for a sizeable fee if any interested club swoops in for the talented attacker in January.

Mowbray’s defensive emphasis

Blackburn boss Mowbray wants his side to continue keeping clean sheets after their 2-0 victory against the Royals, revealing that he spoke to his players about the importance of staying solid in defensive before their last match.

This emphasis on the backline is perhaps not a surprise to many supporters who were upset with his failed plan to frustrate Queens Park Rangers last week and nick a goal to secure all three points.

Thus far, the second-tier outfit have only kept three clean sheets in 14 matches, but have conceded a reasonably respectable 17 goals in 14 games and will be hoping to improve on that record further as the season progresses.

They have had no problems scoring at Ewood Park so far this season, but have only registered seven goals in seven league away games and will need to stay solid at the back if they want success on the road and fail to vastly improve this record.

That’s another area for Mowbray to focus on.

Rankin-Costello closing in on first-team action

Full-back Joe Rankin-Costello played 66 minutes of football for the club’s Under-23s on Monday evening, as he looks to force himself into Mowbray’s first-team plans for the first time this season after suffering frustrating injuries.

A fractured metatarsal in April was bad enough, but subsequent injuries since have kept him out for a total of over six months and with minutes now under his belt, he could be in contention for a place in the senior matchday squad in the coming weeks.

Speaking after the Under-23s game, he said: “I felt good, obviously I wasn’t great, but we dug deep to get a result in the end.

“We were rubbish in the first half, we couldn’t really get out, they pressed well, but in the second half we were a bit better.

“It was good to play in a variety of positions where I could get forward and back, the wing-back role suits me, I couldn’t have done better.

“I broke my foot in April, came back, had a few little niggles which has been frustrating, and it’s felt like if it’s not one thing it’s another.

“Hopefully now I can be back and play the rest of the season.”

There are three more games to go until the next international break, and even though he will give Ryan Nyambe a run for his money for the starting right-back spot, the Lancashire club may decide to give the 22-year-old the international break to continue working his way up to full fitness before throwing him back into Championship action.

Robinson backs Rothwell

Ex-Blackburn and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes midfielder Joe Rothwell could walk straight into the first team at Rangers if he arrives at Ibrox next year, speaking in an interview with Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s men and Football League World understands that Rovers are convinced their key man will sign a pre-contract agreement north of the border to join the reigning Scottish Premiership champions next summer.

Ex-Rovers man Robinson has nothing but praise for the midfielder, saying: “He is a very, very good Championship player and he has done extremely well at Blackburn.

“Rangers are clever because they know they don’t have the finances of a Premier League club when it comes to transfers.

“But the way that they have brought players in like John Lundstram on free transfers, it’s a very savvy way of doing business.

“Players in the last year of their contract are obviously going to cost a lot less than players who have four years left.

“He’s a top player who would walk straight into that Rangers team as well.”