Blackburn Rovers defender Kyle McFadzean is set to leave the Championship club within the next few days, with League Two outfit Chesterfield leading the race to sign the 37-year-old.

That's according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who report that the experienced centre-back had expected to be named in John Eustace's starting 11 for Saturday's FA Cup third round visit to Middlesbrough.

However, the former Coventry City man instead watched on as an unused substitute, while Eustace's men defeated Boro 1-0 thanks to Andi Weimann's 70th minute winner.

Game time has been an issue for McFadzean at Ewood Park this campaign, as he has played just one minute of Championship football this term, while Rovers are just one point behind the play-off places.

Kyle McFadzean 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 1 Starts 0 Minutes played 1

Kyle McFadzean set for Blackburn exit with Chesterfield the likeliest destination

The former Coventry defender only signed for Rovers from the Sky Blues last January, and proved to be a vital asset for the Ewood Park outfit as they avoided relegation by just three points.

But this season, the club's ambitions have been far removed from last season's survival-clinching exploits, as they find themselves just one point below the play-offs with 21 games to go.

The solid performances of summer arrival Danny Batth and Scotland international Dominic Hyam have prevented McFadzean from featuring for Eustace's side, while the recent loan capture of Birmingham City man Dion Sanderson has moved the 37-year-old further down the pecking order.

In fact, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers have signed Sanderson as a McFadzean replacement, with the ex-Sky Blues man keen on a move to Chesterfield due to the fact he is from nearby South Yorkshire - although there is rival interest from other unnamed clubs.

The report adds that the veteran's move away from Ewood Park will likely be a loan deal until the end of the season, when his Rovers contract expires.

McFadzean is then expected to make a decision regarding his long-term future next summer, while Chesterfield could, perhaps, be keen to land his services on a permanent basis if he can help the Spireites in their bid to achieve back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

A move away from Blackburn Rovers is what McFadzean needs

At the age of 37, EFL stalwart McFadzean is nearing the end of his career, and will want to earn as much playing time as possible prior to his eventual retirement.

McFadzean still has a lot to offer, as proven by his relegation-evading exploits in Rovers colours last season, and could even prove himself as one of the best defenders in League Two, should he complete his potential move to the Spireites.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook already enjoys the services of talented defenders such as former Wigan Athletic man Tom Naylor, as well as former Ipswich Town man Janoi Donacien who is said to be arriving this month too, but McFadzean could take the Derbyshire side's backline to a new level, having plied his trade in the Championship for each of the last six seasons.