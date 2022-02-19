Key Blackburn Rovers figure speaks out over Millwall postponement

Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott believes the Ewood Park pitch was playable despite the referee postponing this afternoon’s clash against Millwall, giving his brutally honest view to his side’s media team.

Numerous pitch inspections were made by the officials ahead of this clash. Although the conditions have vastly improved in Lancashire since the earlier snowfall, the game was finally postponed at 2:15pm, a real kick in the teeth to Millwall fans who had made the long trip from the English capital.

Winning their previous two matches, the Lions would have been champing at the bit to make it three and improve their form away from The Den against a side that haven’t been in the best form recently despite remaining firmly in the promotion mix.

Not only had they gone winless in their last four league games – but Ben Brereton Diaz was ruled out of today’s clash in what was a huge boost for Gary Rowett’s men in their quest to keep a clean sheet – a mission that won’t be fulfilled today following this cancellation.

However, both sides will be disappointed after making major preparations for this tie with local rivals Preston North End managing to keep their game on against Reading at Deepdale.

And Rovers CEO Waggott is one man who believes the game could have gone ahead despite the referee deciding otherwise.

Speaking on the decision to postpone the game, Waggott said: “He (the referee) looked at the pitch at 12.30 and thought it was playable then, if we got the snow off. So it was all hands to the pump, every department was on the pitch, and we also had the outside pathways to clear, which was all done.

“And then he made a call with the managers that he deemed the pitch to be dangerous and unplayable, which was very disappointing.

“I thought we could perhaps start the game and see how the ball rolls and how the pitch faired up, but his view was that it was too dangerous and that it jeopardised the health and welfare of the players and therefore deemed that it had to be called off.

“From my point of view it was playable. There were certain parts that were a little bit wet. I’m disappointed for the fans who turned up, because we put a call out that it was going to be on. We also had 500 Millwall fans, who I really feel sorry for as well.”

The Verdict:

Considering the Preston game was played, it does seem odd the game at Ewood Park couldn’t go ahead and considering how far the away side’s fans have travelled, you could surely trust those involved to have done everything possible to make sure the game went ahead.

That’s no consolation for Millwall supporters though who would have been Lancashire already and may have even been in the stadium at the time the postponement announcement was made.

Considering both clubs already have a busy schedule, today’s decision to push the game back won’t have benefitted either and they will be hoping this is the last postponement of the season to avoid having to play every few days towards the business end of the season.

Covid-19 outbreaks at EFL clubs seem to have been kept at a minimum recently so that’s a promising sign – but it remains to be seen whether it stays that way and with Tony Mowbray’s side still firmly in the promotion race – they will be hoping today’s events don’t have any knock-on effects.

Many peoples’ thoughts need to be with the fans though – because many home and away fans have made a long journey to be there.