Blackburn Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott has admitted that there has been an "adjustment" to the club's budget amid speculation over the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Mirror claimed on Sunday night that Tomasson was considering leaving Ewood Park "after being warned the club face a fire-sale".

Rovers' Indian owners "have been advised by their government back home to slash overseas investment" and have subsequently cut the club's budget by 20 per cent, as well as imposing "a freeze on bringing in any new players", including loans or free transfers.

According to TEAMtalk, the Rovers hierarchy are "expecting" Tomasson to depart as the Dane is said to feel that he has not been backed in the market this summer, while he also has concerns that his vision for the club is not aligned with the board.

Rovers' players have "voiced concerns to the club’s senior staff that they do not believe Tomasson wants to stay" and talks have reportedly taken place that could see Tomasson leave just two weeks before the start of the Championship season.

What did Steve Waggott say about Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers future?

Speaking at a fans forum on Tuesday night, Waggott refused to comment directly on the speculation surrouding Tomasson's future, but he did seem to confirm that the club's budget has been cut.

Minutes from the meeting, quoted by Lancs Live, state that: "Waggott responded that the club did not comment on media speculation as it would be a never-ending task. The article did contain an element of truth in respect to an adjustment to our normal budgetary situation".

"The VHPL Group had been put under some Government restrictions with regards to their overseas investments which they are obviously endeavouring to resolve as soon as possible. This has, in turn, put pressure on the club’s budget since the end of last season but the Owners had still allowed the club to bring in three new players at the start of this transfer window to replace key players who had recently left the club.

"Going forward the club will be looking at cost savings wherever possible across the club with any further signings being carefully managed as cost control is required on all expenditure levels to ensure that the club remains compliant with FFP/Profit and Sustainability rules.

"Jon Dahl Tomasson had been kept informed of the situation and whilst he wanted to keep progressing the quality of the squad he understood the current situation. He obviously had two years remaining on his contract with us."

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said on Blackburn Rovers' transfer situation?

Rovers have brought in three new signings this summer, with Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson arriving in Lancashire, but Tomasson says he would like three or four more additions, stressing the importance of recruiting a striker after the departures of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack.

"I'm happy with three players at the moment, which is really good, but we all know, we had a great season last season and made great progress within project, but we saw how great we played and then we also saw that we were missing goals last season in the end with all those opportunities that we created," Tomasson told BBC Radio Lancashire earlier this month.

"We shouldn't forget that we've lost 23 goals with (Ben Brereton) Diaz and (Bradley) Dack. Two excellent players and also players that are high earners in the budget. So I expect players with a proven scoring record in the building.

"I know the recruitment have been working hard so hopefully they will arrange it rather soon than later so that we can use the time to get them fit and used to the way I want to play football but we need more players and more players that can score goals."

Will Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn will be desperately hoping to keep hold of Tomasson.

The 46-year-old did an outstanding job in his first season in charge at Ewood Park as Rovers missed out on the play-offs on goal difference and he would be a huge loss should he decide to depart.

Tomasson experienced frustration in the transfer market in January and if he feels he is not being supported again this summer, it would be no surprise to see him leave.

With the season fast approaching, Rovers must to everything possible to ensure Tomasson remains at the club.