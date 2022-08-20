Blackburn Rovers key figure makes transfer revelation on Ben Brereton-Diaz amid Everton and Leeds links

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed Ben Brereton-Diaz is currently in a stable mindset and has not asked for a move away from Ewood Park yet, speaking to Lancs Live ahead of their weekend fixture against Sheffield United.

The Chilean has been the subject of intense interest this summer with sides from across Europe believed to be interested in luring him away from Lancashire, including OGC Nice and Sevilla.

He has also attracted interest from teams in England including AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds United and West Ham United – and they could potentially be prepared to capitalise on the fact he only has one year left on his current deal.

The Hammers have reportedly cooled their interest in the 23-year-old recently – but with other sides also interested in him – it’s currently unclear whether he will remain with Tomasson’s side beyond the end of this current transfer window.

Only Nice are reported to have launched a formal bid for him at this stage, though their £8.4m offer is nowhere near the £20m the English second-tier side want for one of their most valuable assets.

Despite their tough stance though, the player hasn’t tried to force a move according to his manager who will be wanting him to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

He said: “I think if you look at us and other clubs it is the same issue. I have spoken a lot about Ben (Brereton Diaz), which is fine because he is great.

“I am impressed that he is so stable. Let’s see what kind of amount comes, if they are coming.

“No (he has never asked to go). He is only focused on Rovers and not the surroundings.”

The Verdict:

His professionalism has to be commended because he could easily push for a move this summer considering the amount of interest there is in him.

However, he also knows his contract expires next summer and if he can focus on Blackburn and thrive at Ewood Park once more, there will be no shortage of offers for him next summer.

In fact, there will probably be more offers on the table for him at that point because he will be available on a free transfer, making him more affordable for quite a few sides.

From there, he can go ahead and pick the club that will give him the best possible chance of thriving once more, giving him the greatest opportunity of fulfilling his potential with the 23-year-old still having plenty of time to improve at his age.

Having more options can only benefit the Chilean so it’s actually no surprise that he isn’t exactly forcing a move, though it would be understandable with the forward potentially keen to move up to the top flight sooner rather than later.