Blackburn Rovers key figure makes transfer admission involving incoming deals ahead of January window

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has hinted that any players that come in during the January transfer window may have to be free transfers or loan deals, speaking to Lancs Live.

The Lancashire outfit opened their wallet in the summer to bring in a few players for transfer fees, with Callum Brittain arriving from Barnsley and Sammie Szmodics coming in from Peterborough United as Rovers capitalised on their respective relegations to bring two of their best assets to Ewood Park.

They also moved later on in the summer to recruit Dominic Hyam from Coventry City, with the Sky Blues letting him go despite the fact they kept some other key players including Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 STEVEN N'ZONZI YES NO

Admittedly, it would have been impossible for O’Hare to secure a move away due to his previous injury setback, but the addition of Hyam was a real statement signing from Blackburn and a refreshing change from last season with former boss Tony Mowbray not having a huge amount of funds to work with.

Bringing in Tyler Morton, George Hirst and Clinton Mola on loan, that helped Blackburn to address some key positions that need to be strengthened and it looks as though they may need to target the same market again.

That’s according to Tomasson who believes his side won’t be able to spend transfer fees on players when next month’s window opens.

He said: “I would love if we could spend some fees but then we would need to rob a bank, I think!

“Let’s see what is possible, we don’t know 100 per cent. We don’t know what will happen with our squad as well so we shall see.”

The Verdict:

There may not be too much that needs to be done during the upcoming window anyway considering the fact they addressed several positions during the summer.

The left-hand side may need to be looked at though considering they haven’t got a huge amount of depth in this position with Harry Pickering and Jake Batty unavailable – and the right isn’t blessed with options either with Callum Brittain ideally needing to remain fit even though Joe Rankin-Costello can step in when fit.

In the middle, their business may depend on what happens with Bradley Dack and John Buckley’s futures, with both being linked with moves away from Ewood Park ahead of next month.

If both stay though, there will probably be less of a need to add more midfield options, especially if the likes of Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett are counted as first-teamers by Tomasson for the remainder of this season.

And up top, Ben Brereton Diaz looks set to stay for the remainder of the campaign so that’s one less player they will need to recruit. Depth rather than starters are probably needed at Ewood Park, so it would be good if they can bring a few additions in with two loan spots left to fill.