Blackburn Rovers key figure makes transfer admission after securing new addition

Blackburn Rovers Director of Football Gregg Broughton has revealed new signing Callum Brittain has been at the top of the club’s target list for the past 12 months, speaking to the club’s official media team.

The 24-year-old comes in as the second-tier side’s first addition of the summer window and the first signing of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s reign, with the Lancashire side previously in desperate need of another right-sided option.

This option was much-needed following the departure of Ryan Nyambe on the expiration of his contract at Ewood Park, with the Namibia international linking up with league rivals Wigan Athletic.

Brittain, meanwhile, was still under contract with Barnsley but was one of the likely candidates to depart Oakwell this summer following the Tykes’ relegation to League One, with Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris already moving on to Luton Town prior to the right-back’s switch.

Rovers had been linked with the Barnsley man back in January, with Stoke City and Swansea also being linked with a move for the Englishman, with Joe Rankin-Costello’s injury problems and Nyambe’s contract situation potentially making this an area to address for Tony Mowbray during the winter period.

They have now managed to get their man over the line – and Broughton has revealed he was a long-term target for the club.

Speaking on the club’s website, he said: “Callum has already played over 200 senior games, including reaching the Championship play-offs a year ago.

“I have had the opportunity to follow Callum’s career since watching him live on loan in Iceland in 2016 and again when he made his MK Dons debut against Norwich City in the Football League Trophy a few months later.

“He has sat at the top of Rovers’ transfer target list for right-sided players for the last 12 months and so as soon as we had Jon’s full backing, we had no hesitation in bringing Callum to the club.”

The Verdict:

You can’t blame Rovers for having him at the top of their target list considering how much of an asset he could be for the second-tier side, especially as a wing-back.

Tomasson’s side suited a back-three system last term but there’s a real need to bring in a few central defenders if they want to start with three once more, so it will be interesting to see which position he starts in.

He is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet with Rankin-Costello as a backup option – but he would probably be more useful as a wing-back than a full-back considering how well he did at Oakwell in this role.

Often popping up at the back post, he’s another attacking threat for the opposition to think about and with plenty of second-tier experience under his belt, there are very few downsides to this addition.

He may have been relegated last season – but his individual performances were a bright point at times and he certainly deserves to take the step back up so it will be interesting to see whether he can thrive in this division once more.