Blackburn Rovers key figure makes transfer admission after Liverpool player seals loan agreement

Blackburn Rovers Director of Football Gregg Broughton has admitted a loan deal for Tyler Morton is an ideal agreement for his side because of their reluctance to block the pathway of some of their own midfielders, speaking to the club’s official media team.

The 19-year-old arrives at Ewood Park on a season-long loan deal after being linked with a move to Lancashire since last month, though it was previously unclear whether he would make that move with the teenager spending pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

This didn’t come out of the blue, with the midfielder already appearing in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup for the Reds during the 2021/22 campaign, but still had his senior playing minutes severely limited by others ahead of him in the pecking order.

His game time looked set to be limited once again during the 2022/23 campaign despite his involvement and although this deal was initially held up due to injuries in the Merseyside club’s first-team squad, he has now been given permission to link up with Jon Dahl Tomasson and his first-team squad.

This deal signals a continuation of Rovers and the Reds’ good relationship, with Harvey Elliott thriving during the 2020/21 campaign at Ewood Park and taking his game to the next level under former boss Tony Mowbray.

Leighton Clarkson’s loan spell may not have worked out last season, on the other hand, but Broughton is convinced this was a deal waiting for.

He said: “We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.

“Strategically we knew we needed to add another central midfielder to the squad for this season and a loan suited us ideally to ensure we didn’t block the medium-term pathways of some of our own young midfielders who have done so well for us over the last eight weeks.

“We are very grateful to Liverpool for trusting us with the continued development of a player who is rated so highly at the club.”

The Verdict:

This looks to be an exciting deal and one that will certainly provide Blackburn with a much-needed boost in central midfield, potentially enabling John Buckley to play in a more advanced position too.

Alongside Lewis Travis, Morton could easily be one of the first names on the teamsheet and this is why Klopp’s side were right to send him to Ewood Park despite Clarkson’s loan not working out last term.

This year, Joe Rothwell’s departure will give Morton a real opportunity to make a central midfield spot his own – and he could potentially shine if given a sufficient chance to thrive.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Reds were paying at least a sizeable proportion of his wages either, on the condition he gets plenty of game time. From a financial perspective, that can only be a positive for the second-tier side.

And with Broughton explaining the reasons behind this addition, their supporters can understand their methods of conducting transfer business and that transparency will only help to create a closer bond between the club and the fanbase.