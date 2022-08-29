Blackburn Rovers key figure makes Coventry City transfer revelation following Dom Hyam’s arrival

Blackburn Rovers Director of Football Gregg Broughton has revealed that Coventry City changed their stance on Dom Hyam after initially ruling out an exit from the CBS Arena, speaking to the Lancashire side’s media team.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been in desperate need of addressing their centre-back situation following the departures of Jan Paul van Hecke and Darragh Lenihan in the summer, with the former returning to Brighton and the latter leaving on the expiration of his contract to join Middlesbrough.

But despite being linked with several central defenders in recent weeks, they have been unable to address this area until last night when Hyam’s arrival was confirmed.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the two sides had agreed a £1.5m deal but it previously looked as though this transfer wouldn’t go ahead until Ben Brereton-Diaz was sold, with no side meeting Rovers’ £15m valuation of the Chilean at this stage.

However, this deal was announced yesterday evening in a much-needed boost for Tomasson’s side after a slow start to their summer window, not helped by late appointments of a new boss and Director of Football.

But they could have been in an even worse situation at this stage, with the Sky Blues previously knocking back Blackburn’s initial approach last month.

Revealing how they managed to recruit the 26-year-old, Broughton said: “Our initial approach to Coventry City in July was met with a clear message that he was not for sale, however when it became apparent this week that their stance had changed, we had no hesitation in making Dom our third permanent signing of this window.

“For the past two seasons Dom has consistently been amongst the best central defenders in the Championship, demonstrating his ability to pass through the lines in possession, defend in one-v-one situations and be a leader on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to seeing him become an integral part of our team.”

The Verdict:

Many Coventry supporters will be disappointed that their stance changed, especially for a reported fee of £1.5m which isn’t exactly a massive fee in today’s market, even with Covid-19 coming into play.

And going into the final couple of days of the window, it leaves the Sky Blues in desperate need of another central defender to fill the void Hyam’s departure has created with the ex-Reading man being one of their best players.

They may have managed to hold on to the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer so far this summer – but many supporters may have preferred it if one of the trio had been sold to generate much more money and that could have allowed Mark Robins to bring in a few players of his own.

With £1.5m, he can’t exactly do a lot and may have to rely on a loanee to come in and fill the gap, so this isn’t exactly the best deal for the Midlands outfit and it remains to be seen whether it’s a good one for the player either.

There’s a real chance Blackburn and Coventry could end up in a similar league position this term, so it will be interesting to see whether he’s taken a sideways step or whether this move does end up paying dividends.