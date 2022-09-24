Blackburn Rovers key figure delivers early verdict on Jon Dahl Tomasson’s tenure

Blackburn Rovers Director of Football Gregg Broughton has revealed manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has delivered everything that has been asked of him thus far, delivering an assessment of his tenure thus far to the Lancashire side’s media team.

Rovers made an exceptional start to the campaign, winning their opening three league games, scoring six goals and conceding just one in the process with their most impressive scoreline coming against Swansea City.

Claiming a 3-0 victory in South Wales that day, they backed that up another three points against West Bromwich Albion but lost their next three games, with their results being mixed since then.

Sitting at the summit of the Championship table after the first three games, they are now in seventh place going into their game against Millwall after the international break.

This is a position many supporters would have taken considering the limited time Tomasson had to put his stamp on the first-team squad, though it’s currently unclear where the club’s board are expecting the second-tier side to finish at the end of this campaign.

The verdict is promising for Tomasson at this stage though, with Director of Football Broughton providing a glittering assessment of the Dane’s time at Ewood Park so far.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Broughton said: “Jon has delivered everything we’ve asked of him so far.

“He’s great to work with, he challenges you positively, he helps people to grow, he’s enormously ambitious, he’s played at the very highest level and he’s someone who wants to coach at that level as well.

“We’re hopeful that will be with us at Blackburn Rovers.”

The Verdict:

Rovers’ boss has done reasonably well in the circumstances, especially when you consider the fact he wasn’t appointed until the middle of June, giving him a limited amount of time to prepare for the new campaign.

Most of their signings also came in after the season started and considering they lost some key players including Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell, the fact they didn’t have replacements straight away wasn’t ideal, even though Callum Brittain did come in before the campaign started to fill the void Nyambe created.

Their previous lack of options in central defence proved to be a real problem against the likes of Reading and Sheffield United – and you can understand why they missed out on quite a few points.

But with the international break to work with some of these new additions, expectations on Tomasson will grow and it will be interesting to see how he copes with this pressure.

He had big shoes to fill following Mowbray’s departures – and if he can get his side somewhere close to the play-offs this season – it would surely be seen as another decent season.

And keeping Ben Brereton Diaz beyond the summer window could prove to be crucial for him.