Blackburn Rovers are interested in a move for Reading centre-back Tyler Bindon.

This report from Alan Nixon comes as no surprise - and it was only going to be a matter of time before the New Zealand international started to attract interest - having already been linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal last season.

The 19-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Royals since his arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, which is a remarkable achievement, considering he hadn't made his professional debut before his move to Berkshire.

He featured at right-back for a small chunk of the 2023/24 campaign, where he struggled. But in central defence, he has been able to build a very good partnership with Amadou Mbengue.

Conceding goals is still a bit of an issue for the Berkshire outfit, but they haven't got any senior, natural full-back options at their disposal at the moment, with Jeriel Dorsett playing as a centre-back for much of his footballing career.

Their midfield is also lightweight defensively, so Bindon can be forgiven for plenty of the goals that the Royals have conceded during the 2024/25 season thus far.

Performing well consistently, the 19-year-old can be extremely proud of his performances, and he would be a big miss if he was to be ruled out of action with a suspension or injury.

Tyler Bindon's last five Reading FC performances (league games) Game Sofascore rating Exeter City (A) 7.4 Bristol Rovers (H) 7.4 Stockport County (A) 6.4 Stevenage (A) 6.9 Peterborough United (A) 6.8

Key factor could keep Tyler Bindon at Reading FC

Rovers are an attractive destination, with John Eustace managing to keep the Lancashire side afloat in the Championship despite the sales of some key players in recent years.

With the quality he has, he may also have the opportunity to feature regularly at Ewood Park, even with the likes of Dominic Hyam and Danny Batth available.

Bindon won't be able to develop as rapidly if he doesn't win much game time and Rovers will surely acknowledge that, so it would be difficult to see him coming in to be sat on the sidelines.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a shock if Bindon made the move to Lancashire if he had the chance to do so.

However, the one factor that could keep him at the SCL Stadium is loyalty.

It was the Royals who gave him his first chance in professional football - and it was current boss Ruben Selles who took an opportunity on him.

Bindon may want to repay that faith in him by staying at the club beyond January, for the sake of the club, the manager and his teammates, who may struggle without him in the face of adversity due to their off-field issues.

In Berkshire, he's also guaranteed to start most weeks when he's fit and in form, and that guarantee may not be there if he ends up moving on.

With the centre-back seeing his contract run out at the end of the season too, he may be willing to stay beyond the end of January before moving on in the summer, when he may have more options.

Reading FC face Tyler Bindon dilemma ahead of the January transfer window

The only way the Royals can benefit from this situation is if Bindon puts pen to paper on a new deal - but considering the current ownership situation - that looks unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Tying him down to a new deal is essential for new owners - because it will prevent a lose-lose situation.

At this stage, the Berkshire side face losing him in January, which could affect on-field performances during the second half of the season, or they may lose him at the end of the season for just a small compensation fee.

Regardless of when he leaves, it would be difficult to see the Royals sell him for a very high fee, considering they aren't in the strongest negotiating position.

Not only does his contract situation work against them, but also their off-field situation. It remains to be seen whether they cash in on him in January.