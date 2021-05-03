Blackburn Rovers keen to strike key player agreements

Blackburn Rovers are likely to take up the options to extend the contracts of Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell by an extra 12 months, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that the club has the clause written into both of the player’s terms.

The two players have become key under Tony Mowbray this term and have both played over 40 games this season for the club across all competitions.

Their deals are both running down towards expiry, however the report goes on to state that the club are expected to activate the 12 month extension options in their respective contracts in order to avoid losing the duo on free transfers this summer.

Nyambe progressed to the first team a few years ago after coming through the club’s prolific academy system, whilst Rothwell was previously on the books of Manchester United as a youngster before arriving at Blackburn via a spell with Oxford United.

Getting the two players tied down to fresh terms is almost certain to be a priority for Mowbray, whilst holding onto top scorer Adam Armstrong will also be at the forefront of his thinking when the window opens.

The Verdict

Securing these two players for at least another 12 months would be a good step in the right direction for Rovers as it would help to nail down two of their key performers.

Although it only ties them to the club for another year, it does in turn secure their values in the current transfer market, which means that if they are sold on, the club will receive at least some profit as opposed to losing them on a free.

A lot of the duo’s desire to stay put with the club will be down to their plans for next season, as they started well in the current campaign and then fell off due to various injury problems.

Showing Nyambe and Rothwell that there is a clear target for the future could even see them stay at Ewood Park for more than a year.