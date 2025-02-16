Kalvin Phillips took to social media to send a message to former Leeds United team-mate Adam Forshaw after he got on the scoresheet for the first time in almost nine years in Blackburn Rovers' 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Despite losing head coach John Eustace to Derby County, it has been an excellent week for Blackburn on the pitch under the guidance of caretaker boss David Lowe.

After an impressive 2-0 win at play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night, Rovers secured another crucial victory against relegation-threatened Plymouth at Ewood Park, with second half goals from Forshaw and Tyrhys Dolan sealing all three points.

Blackburn remain fifth in the Championship table after their second consecutive win, and after other results went in their favour on Saturday, they are now four points clear of seventh-placed Coventry City.

Championship table (as it stands 16th February) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 33 24 70 2 Leeds United 32 47 69 3 Burnley 33 30 65 4 Sunderland 32 21 62 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry City 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46

A host of names have been linked with the Rovers job since Eustace's exit, including Gary O'Neil, Aitor Karanka, Carlos Carvalhal, Raphael Wicky and Richie Wellens, and the club are set to meet some of those on their short list this week.

Kalvin Phillips reacts to big Adam Forshaw moment in Blackburn Rovers victory

It was an afternoon to remember for Forshaw against former club Plymouth as he scored his first goal since netting a stoppage-time winner for Middlesbrough in their 2-1 victory over Reading all the way back in April 2016.

Forshaw had spent the previous year at Home Park before his contract was terminated by Argyle last month to allow him to join Blackburn, and after scoring his side's opening goal on Saturday, it initially appeared that he went over to celebrate in front of the Pilgrims' bench.

However, the situation was later clarified by Plymouth head coach Miron Muslic, who explained that Forshaw's family were sitting behind the visitors' dugout, and he insisted that he has no issue with the 33-year-old.

"I have nothing but respect for Forshaw because he explained that behind us was his family, his sons," Muslic said, quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I respect that and if I had scored that beautiful goal, I would go to my family celebrating. He is a top professional and there is nothing but respect.

"He told me this and for me, the story was done in a millisecond. We hugged each other and moved on."

Forshaw seemingly confirmed Muslic's comments as he took to social media after the match, writing on Instagram that it was "great to have my kids there to celebrate the goal with" after a "brilliant performance from all involved to finish the week".

Ipswich Town midfielder Phillips, who spent four-and-a-half years playing alongside Forshaw at Leeds, was among those to react to the midfielder's post, commenting: "Love it Ads".

Adam Forshaw could prove to be a shrewd signing for Blackburn Rovers

It is fair to say that Forshaw's arrival in the January transfer window did not particularly excite Blackburn supporters, but the midfielder could have a big role to play between now and the end of the season.

With Lewis Travis and Sondre Tronstad both having spells on the sidelines in recent weeks, Forshaw has added important depth to Rovers' midfield, and as he showed against Plymouth on Saturday, he is more than capable of making an impact.

Forshaw may not be a regular starter for Blackburn over the coming months, but he has won promotion from the Championship on two occasions with Leeds and Middlesbrough, and that experience could be crucial on and off the pitch for the Lancashire outfit in their pursuit of a play-off place.