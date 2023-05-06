Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says the pressure is all on Millwall ahead of the final day meeting between the pair.

Rovers kept their play-off hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Ewood Park on Monday, with Hayden Carter's late equaliser salvaging a crucial point after Tom Lockyer had put the visitors in front early in the second half.

Tomasson's men currently sit ninth in the Championship table, two points from the play-off places and they make the trip to face the Lions, who occupy sixth spot, at The Den on Monday in a potentially decisive encounter for both sides.

Ahead of what promises to be a dramatic final day, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland also still have the chance to make the top six in an incredibly close race for the last two spots.

Rovers come into the game in poor form on an eight-game winless run, while the Lions have also struggled for consistency in recent weeks, with just two wins in their last eight matches.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's Millwall verdict?

Tomasson believes that with Millwall sitting in sixth position and playing in front of their home crowd, they have "everything to lose" in the game.

"I think it's exciting that both teams need the win," Tomasson told Lancs Live. "We know everyone needs to win the game. I am curious how they will cope with it and how the stadium will cope with it. There could be a goal in a different place and you never know what will happen.

"We need to think about how it can become stressful for Millwall as well. They have done a great goal to get this far but they have everything to lose.

"We have everything to win and we should be very free in our mind. We just need to play the game and then the chances of us getting a result is better.

""We have a lot of clubs who are playing for nothing, we have one final. Rovers haven't had that for a decade so it is a brilliant opportunity, we must believe in it and dream for it."

Will Blackburn Rovers make the play-offs?

It will be tough for Rovers to make the top six.

The Den is a difficult place to go in any circumstances, but with so much to play for, the Lions players and fans will no doubt be motivated for this one.

Even if they were to win the game, Rovers are reliant on other results go in their favour and their negative goal difference could prove costly.

Performances have arguably deserved more than what Rovers have got during their recent poor run of form, but they are without a win since mid-March and it is hard to predict with any confidence that they will pick up three points against the Lions.