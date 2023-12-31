Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing centre back Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Cresswell has struggled for game time at Leeds this season, having spent the previous campaign on loan with Millwall.

Other Championship clubs such as Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

Blackburn Rovers have joined the race to sign centre back Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who says such a deal could prompt a departure from Ewood Park for Hayden Carter, in the January transfer window.

Cresswell attracting interest amid struggles for game time at Leeds

Having spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall, Cresswell has found game time hard to come by since returning to Leeds in the summer.

The 21-year-old has managed just four league appearances for Daniel Farke's side during the current campaign.

Charlie Cresswell senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 As of 31st December 2023

That is something that appears to have attracted plenty of attention in the defender from elsewhere, in the lead-up to the January transfer window.

A number of clubs, including fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town, have been linked with a move for Cresswell recently.

Now it seems as though Ewood Park could be another potential destination for the centre back, once the market opens again at the turn of the year.

Blackburn plotting January move for Cresswell

According to this latest update from Nixon, Blackburn have now entered the race to sign Cresswell in the January window.

It is thought that Rovers are now battling Middlesbrough and Ipswich to secure the services of the 21-year-old.

That is despite the fact that the Ewood Park club are apparently also lining themselves up to a purchase of another centre back, in the form of Crewe Alexandra's Connor O'Riordan.

As a result, it is suggested that their pursuit of Cresswell could indicate that Rovers are willing to cash in on Hayden Carter in January, with the centre back said to have attracted attention from elsewhere this season.

As things stand, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Ipswich are all thought to be targeting an initial loan move for Cresswell come January.

However, it is also noted that cash offers could be made for the centre back, if he proves to be available for the right price.

There are currently three-and-a-half years remaining on Cresswell's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means the Whites will be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that might come in for the centre back, over the course of January.

Blackburn's play-off push faltering

After missing out on a place in the Championship play-offs on the final day of last season, Blackburn's push for a top six spot in the current campaign has hit some big hurdles recently.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have lost six of their last seven games, a run that has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-offs, and ten clear of the relegation zone.

Rovers are next in action on New Year's Day, when they host Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Cresswell could be a useful signing for Blackburn

It does feel as though the addition of Cresswell could be a useful one for Blackburn to make in January.

Defence has been a major problem for Rovers this season, with Tomasson's side having conceded the second highest number of goals in the Championship (46), since the start of the campaign.

As a result, they may well need to strengthen their backline in January, and the addition of Cresswell could well help them to do that, while potentially adding a helpful extra goal threat at the opposite end of the pitch, judging by his form at Millwall last season.

Given there have also been questions about whether Tomasson is getting the backing he deserves at Ewood Park, beating those other clubs to the signing of Cresswell would be something of a message for Blackburn to send out, so this feels like a deal that is well worth pursuing.