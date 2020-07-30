Blackburn Rovers join transfer chase for in-demand Charlton Athletic ace

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, according to reports from Lancashire Live.

Phillips’ future at the Valley looks uncertain following the Addicks’ relegation to Sky Bet League One, with the goalkeeper’s contract expiring next summer.

This means that Charlton could look to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer rather than potentially lose him for free next summer, with a host of Championship sides already being linked with his signature.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Which club did Blackburn Rovers sign Bradley Dack from? Wycombe Wanderers Port Vale Peterborough United Gillingham

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Derby County have already been credited with an interest in Phillips, and interest is likely to grow between now and the start of next season.

Now, Lancashire Live claim that Rovers are interested in Phillips, with Tony Mowbray looking to bolster his side’s options in-between the sticks.

Rovers will be on the lookout for two new goalkeepers this summer, with loanee Christian Walton returning to parent club Brighton, and back-up goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler recently leaving Ewood Park.

Phillips kept nine clean sheets in 46 Championship appearances for Charlton this season, and also won their Player of the Season award after an impressive individual campaign.

The Verdict

This should be a no-brainer for Blackburn.

Rovers are in desperate need of a couple of goalkeepers, and Phillips could be available at a cut-price.

He produced a series of impressive performances for Charlton and deserves to stay in the Championship, and he’d be a regular for Blackburn in 2020/21, that’s for sure.