Blackburn Rovers join transfer chase for Fulham player

Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for Fulham defender Steven Sessegnon, according to Lancashire Live.

Sessegnon made 14 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for Fulham last season, starting nine times, but he could be allowed to leave Fulham on loan this summer.

The full-back is behind Cyrus Christie and Denis Odoi in the pecking order at Craven Cottage, and with Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash said to be a transfer target, his game time could become even more limited.

Bristol Live have recently reported that Bristol City, Swansea City and Reading are targeting loan moves for Sessegnon, who can operate in either full-back position.

Now, Lancashire Live have revealed that Blackburn are considering a move for the 20-year-old, having assessed the possibility of taking him on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Tony Mowbray may look to bolster his defensive options this summer, especially in the full-back areas, with Elliott Bennett, Amari’i Bell and Ryan Nyambe the club’s only out-and-out options at present.

Derrick Williams has also been recently linked with a move away from Ewood Park, so there could be even more need to add depth to the defence this summer.

The Verdict

Sessegnon is a talent and he’s likely to attract plenty of interest from the Championship this summer given his current situation at Fulham.

He isn’t likely to play many games in the Premier League next season, so a loan move away from Craven Cottage makes a large amount of sense.

Blackburn are in need of another full-back or two, and Sessegnon’s ability to play anywhere in defence could make him a potentially very useful option for Mowbray.