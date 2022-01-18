Blackburn Rovers join Swansea City in transfer pursuit of 21-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are preparing a bid for Matt O’Riley and will join Swansea City in pursuit of the 21-year-old according to Football Insider.

O’Riley has been one of the most eye-catching performers in League One this season in devastating combination with Scott Twine for Milton Keynes Dons.

The 21-year-old was remarkably a free agent after his release from Fulham and only joined the Dons last January, but he has certainly made up for lost time since and is a very attractive proposition for Championship clubs this month.

The financial weight of the bids remains to be seen with Blackburn looking the most likely to have the muscle to persuade the Dons this month.

There may be an element of loyalty in this particular transfer saga, O’Riley must have had doubts over his future as a professional footballer in his time out of the game in the first half of last season, however now thriving as one of the best players in the third tier, he may be inclined to see out the season and push for promotion under Liam Manning.

There is the pull of Russell Martin, who O’Riley played under last term, in South Wales but with Rovers’ chances of winning promotion to the Premier League this season it could be a genuine dilemma.

The Verdict

O’Riley would be an excellent candidate to fill the Jamie Paterson sized hole in the Swans’ attacking contingent at the moment, but whether they will have the financial wherewithal to make the deal happen is still up in the air.

The 21-year-old has really gone to a new level this season and with MK’s exciting position, fifth in League One and five points off second place, O’Riley could be well advised to stay put where he is performing so well and re-assess his future after this season’s conclusion.

With the Premier League in their sights and Bournemouth faltering once again at the weekend, Rovers and Tony Mowbray will be tempted to invest with a little more purpose this month due to the potentially lucrative reward.