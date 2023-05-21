Blackburn Rovers are keen on making a move for Everton forward Tom Cannon this summer, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Cannon is already being tracked by Preston North End and Swansea City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Preston, who signed Cannon on loan from Everton earlier this year, are said to be weighing up the prospect of trying to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Blackburn, Swansea and Preston could all potentially miss out on a move for the forward depending on the outcome of Everton's season.

As per this report, the Toffees will retain Cannon's services if they suffer relegation to the Championship next weekend.

Cannon is expected to move up the pecking order at Goodison Park as Everton are likely to part ways with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay if this aforementioned scenario occurs.

As it stands, Everton are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

However, if Leeds United defeat West Ham United this afternoon, the Toffees will drop into the bottom three ahead of their showdown with AFC Bournemouth on May 28th.

How did Everton's Tom Cannon fare during his loan spell at Preston North End?

Signed on a temporary basis from Preston in January, Cannon initially made a slow start to his spell at Deepdale as he failed to find the back of the net in his opening seven appearances for the club.

After scoring his first goal for the Lilywhites in their 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, Cannon took his performances to new heights.

Cannon went on to net eight goals in the Championship and also chipped in with one assist at this level.

The 20-year-old made his final bow of his loan spell for Preston in their 3-0 defeat to Sunderland earlier this month.

Would Tom Cannon be a good addition to Blackburn, or Preston's squad this summer?

It is hardly a surprise that Cannon is attracting interest from Championship sides ahead of the upcoming window as he demonstrated during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign that he is capable of making a difference at this level.

Providing that Everton go on to retain their Premier League status for another year, it would not be at all surprising if they opt to hand Cannon the chance to gain some more senior appearance by sanctioning a temporary departure for him.

Cannon would unquestionably be a good addition to Blackburn, or Preston's squad this summer, and thus they both should be looking to step up their respective pursuits of the forward in the coming months.