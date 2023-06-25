Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a positive first season in charge at Blackburn Rovers but will be keen to kick on and ensure that the Lancashire club can secure a play-off finish last time out.

Recruitment is set to be vitally important at Ewood Park this summer, especially with potential departures of key personnel being potentially on the cards, with it set to be a rather competitive Championship campaign.

Rovers beging the new Championship campaign in a little over a month and will start the 23/24 season with a home fixture against another side who just missed out on last season's play-offs, West Brom.

Which Newcastle United player is on Blackburn Rovers' radar?

With the summer transfer window now open and rumours flying, the latest player that is reportedly being watched by Tomasson and his recruitment team is Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

As detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel, Rovers are keeping tabs on the 32-year-old who spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship rivals Hull City.

Darlow featured 12 times in the league last time out for the Tigers, keeping five clean sheets in that time and conceding 14 goals.

As revealed in the report, Newcastle are wanting £5 million for the experienced goalkeeper but there is an expectation that they could accept a smaller fee.

Middlesbrough and his previous temporary employers Hull are also in the running for the 32-year-old, although Boro's original idea was to sign the goalkeeper on loan.

Nixon's report claims that Premier League newcomers Luton Town and Belgian giants Anderlecht are interested in Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, as it remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will remain at Ewood Park beyond this summer transfer window.

Should Blackburn Rovers strengthen their interest in Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow?

Darlow's experience, ability with the ball at his feet and shot-stopping services makes him someone who could thrive at a club pushing for play-off football, however, the proposed price tag will be a concern.

It will also depend on how Kaminski's situation plays out as Luton and Anderlecht circle the reliable shot-stopper, as there will be no need to fork out a seven-figure fee if Kaminski remains at the club.

It will be interesting to see how Darlow's situation plays out but you would think as things stand, Middlesbrough and Hull perhaps more of a need to bolster their goalkeeping departments, although that could change in an instant.