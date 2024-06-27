Highlights Blackburn Rovers' John Eustace seeks new signings to boost the team in the Championship.

Eustace aims to retain current players and avoid outgoings during the summer transfer window.

Eustace aims to bolster squad, not focus on key players Szmodics, Gallagher, and Dolan leaving.

Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace spoke about the summer transfer window at a supporters' trust AGM on Wednesday.

Eustace attended the Blackburn Rovers FSA affiliated Supporters Trust AGM on Wednesday evening, and discussed his outlook on the summer transfer window.

Rovers have made one signing already, bringing in highly-rated 18-year-old winger Aodhan Doherty from Linfield FC.

The Blackburn boss now wants to push on and make further additions to his squad, believing that Rovers can be more of a force in the Championship than they were last season.

Eustace discusses the transfer window

Blackburn confirmed their survival in the second tier on the final day of last season, with a 2-0 away win against champions Leicester City ensuring they would not be playing in League One during the 2024/25 campaign.

Championship golden boot winner Sam Szmodics scored a brace at the King Power Stadium and finished the season with 27 league goals.

2023/24 Championship Top Scorers (BBC) Player Name Club Goals Sam Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 Adam Armstrong Southampton 24 Crysencio Summerville Leeds United 20 Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle 19 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 18

Eustace does not want to see his squad weakened this summer as he looks to finish higher in the table next year, in what will be his first full season in charge of the club.

The 44-year-old discussed the current transfer window at the AGM, as reported by journalist Elliott Jackson on X.

He said: "For me, we need a coup of leaders to come in and help the young group. Some more firepower up top and we need to keep all our players in the building.

"They're all under contract and we think they will grow after the experience of last year.

"If we can add four or five quality players to the group, we will be a competitive team in the Championship."

Eustace wants no Blackburn outgoings

It seems as though Eustace does not want to see any of his players leave Ewood Park this summer.

Blackburn sold midfielder Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace in January for a fee that could reach £22m, so Eustace will hope that they are not under pressure to sell any of their key men during this transfer window.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported earlier this month that Rovers had not put a valuation on star player Szmodics, who could be the subject of transfer interest after his goal-scoring exploits last season.

Rovers confirmed that they had triggered one-year contract extensions for attackers Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan when they released their retained list in May, and they are two players who could also attract interest considering they can leave on a free next summer.

Blackburn's key players could stay

Szmodics penned a new deal in November, keeping him at Ewood Park until at least 2026, so Rovers are under no pressure to sell the forward unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse.

Gallagher and Dolan only have 12 months to run on their deals, although Eustace made it clear that he wants to keep all his players in the building this summer.

Ipswich Town had an offer turned down for Gallagher in January, while Dolan was linked with a move to the Premier League with Luton Town at the end of the same month.

Eustace clearly has no intention of selling his key players and wants to strengthen the squad instead, meaning it could be an exciting time at Ewood Park next season, although they could miss out on some money if Gallagher and Dolan leave for free in 2025.