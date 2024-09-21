This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers make the trip to face Preston North End in a huge Lancashire derby at Deepdale on Sunday.

Blackburn narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season, but despite many tipping them to struggle again this time around, they have made an excellent start to the campaign.

Rovers maintained their unbeaten record with an emphatic 3-0 win over Bristol City at Ewood Park on Saturday, and they currently sit third in the Championship table after picking up 11 points from their first five games.

Championship table (as it stands 19th September) Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 5 7 13 2 Sunderland 5 8 12 3 Blackburn Rovers 5 6 11 4 Burnley 5 8 10 5 Watford 5 4 10 6 Sheffield United 5 5 9 7 Oxford United 5 3 9 8 Derby County 5 2 9

Blackburn's start is even more impressive considering that they lost star man Sammie Szmodics, who scored 33 goals last season, to Ipswich Town this summer, and goals have certainly not been a problem for John Eustace's side so far, with new signings Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye both impressing in the early weeks of the season.

Ohashi joined Rovers from Sanfrecce Hiroshima, and he has scored five goals and provided one assist in his first seven games for the club, while Gueye has scored twice and registered three assists in six appearances since his move from RWD Molenbeek.

Gueye is available for Sunday's game after serving a one-match ban following his red card against Burnley, but Eustace has a big decision to make on whether to bring him back into the team after Ohashi netted twice against the Robins on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers fan pundit on Yuki Ohashi, Makhtar Gueye dilemma

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding says he would like to see Eustace start both Ohashi and Gueye against Preston on Sunday, and he urged him to stick with the pair moving forward to allow them to develop a partnership.

"I personally would like to see Makhtar Gueye come back into the side and start alongside Yuki Ohashi, both on Sunday and going forward in general," Toby said.

"Gueye had a moment of naivety or madness, whatever you want to call it, against Burnley, but other than that, he's been really good in terms of his hold-up play, even if the goals haven't come for him in the league.

"If you compare that to Ohashi against Bristol City, particularly in the first half of that game, he did seem quite quiet playing in the number nine role.

"So I think perhaps the best way to get the best out of both of them is to have Gueye leading the line and causing all sorts of problems for defenders, as we've already seen him do, with Ohashi then making movement off him, getting into the right positions and applying some really solid finishes.

"For me, that would be my preferred way to use the pair of them, with both of them in the starting line-up from the beginning and Ohashi playing off Gueye.

"That's something that would get the best out of both of them and maximise the attacking threat that Blackburn have, both against Preston and in games going forward after that."

John Eustace should take attacking approach against Preston North End

It is difficult to disagree with Toby that both Ohashi and Gueye should start against Preston on Sunday.

Eustace has rotated the pair so far this season, and while that has been effective, given their impressive form since their arrival at Ewood Park, they could form a prolific partnership.

It would be tough for Eustace to drop Ohashi after his double against Bristol City last time out, but he may need Gueye's physical presence against a North End side that have improved significantly under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, so starting them together could be the perfect solution.

Preston picked up four points against Blackburn last season, so Rovers supporters will be keen to see Eustace take an attacking approach this weekend to give them the best possible chance of reclaiming local bragging rights.