Tyrhys Dolan's future at Blackburn Rovers has felt something of a foregone conclusion, but the side's unprecedented success this season could hand John Eustace the opportunity to encourage a reversal in the winger's thinking.

Blackburn narrowly survived last season and were tipped to struggle even more intensely amid continued off-field issues and after losing last season's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics, who recorded 27 league strikes to earn a move to Ipswich Town.

However, it would be fair to say Eustace's side have been a real surprise package this time around, and they're showing no intention of slowing down either.

After enduring mixed early-season form, Blackburn have won their last six consecutive matches, beating off shock potential rivals in Leeds United and Middlesbrough while conceding just once in the process - against 21st-placed Cardiff City.

They chalked up their sixth straight league victory by defeating Luton Town 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday, which has lifted them up to fifth place and just five points off the automatic promotion slots.

EFL Championship top-six standings, as of December 15 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Sunderland 21 +15 40 4th Burnley 20 +17 38 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34

Few would have predicted promotion contention - and certainly not automatic promotion contention for that matter - but one must now wonder if Blackburn's form at the top end of the table could prompt Dolan into a change of stance regarding his complicated contractual situation.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers contract situation

The 22-year-old winger, who has been a mainstay in the Rovers first-team for the last five seasons, has generally impressed this season, even if the goals and assists haven't quite been produced to compensate for Szmodics' exit.

He's currently on two goals and two assists apiece after 18 appearances, all but two of which have been starts.

Nonetheless, he's a key player for the side and that's exactly why Eustace is so eager to keep him in Lancashire beyond the expiration of his contract, which is currently set to run down at the end of the season.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn have been in "protracted discussions" over fresh terms for well over a year, although an agreement is yet to be struck, and it's expected that Dolan will assess his options in the summer and leave as a free agent.

Blackburn would receive compensation due to the forward's age, although that naturally would not be at quite the same level as what the club could hold out for in the transfer market.

While Dolan seemingly doesn't appear any closer to extending his stay, Eustace hasn't given up hope just yet and recently revealed he's still trying to retain his services.

Eustace said: "I think it would be a massive boost for the football club.

"Ty is a young player with a lot of experience under his belt now. He's been a great servant for the club until now. If we're going to build and keep growing, we have to keep our better players.

"Ty is up there and in that bracket. It would be a big statement to keep him. I think it's clear how all of the whole squad are to me by the way they perform and play.

"They're fully committed to the team and I am to them. I want all the players to stay and be fighting to get into the team. Competition for places is key.

Related Blackburn Rovers massively hit the jackpot with £8m star and these 5 others Football League World takes a look at six signings who had a particularly positive impact at Ewood Park

"We want to keep as many players as we can here. I have been in for coming up to 10 months and you can see the progression in the group. They're improving and it is my job to develop the players who are here as well as get results.

"I think for both parties, it would be great (to know by January). We as a group, staff and players, want to improve this football club and keeping our best players is part of that. We also want to bring good players to give those players who have really performed a boost as well.

"It's important to invest in the right areas and compete in the right areas with a very good squad. I am confident (to keep him) but it's out of my hands. I want the boy to stay.

"He's a fantastic lad and he's fantastic to work with. We have to get that level of consistency from him week in, week out but we have to remember he is 22.

"He's growing and long may that continue. There's a lot of talent there and he's a young player. We have to remember, losing Sam Szmodics last year with 30-odd goals, someone has to step up. Ty has tried to take that mantle on and he's enjoying the responsibility. In the second half of the season, I'd expect him to score and create more goals."

Blackburn Rovers form could help John Eustace to strike Tyrhys Dolan contract u-turn

Many Rovers supporters have seemingly established an acceptance that Dolan will depart at the end of the season, although Eustace is still holding out optimism and he'll no doubt be hoping the club's promotion push can prompt a rethink.

Blackburn look capable of finishing the season in the top-six, given their current form, while they're also close to genuinely challenging for an automatic spot.

The challenge will be sustaining this sort of form across the festive period and beyond, of course, but if Blackburn can stay inside the play-offs by the start of the new year, then they have to be acknowledged as firm contenders.

That in itself could do wonders to their chances of keeping Dolan, which did appear slim but may be handed life by a promotion push.

Though an undoubted talent, consistency has been an issue and you can imagine Dolan would do rather well to land a new club currently in a better league position than Rovers are, which could certainly encourage him to sign on the dotted line.

The carrot-on-a-stick of potential Premier League football next season cannot be ignored and that's precisely what Eustace and Blackburn's key decision makers should be dangling in order to keep him at Ewood.