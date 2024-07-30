This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have been told to seal a deal for Andreas Weimann, with the player reportedly training with the Lancashire outfit.

The Lancashire Telegraph have reported that the experienced attacker linked up with John Eustace's side at Rovers' Senior Training Centre on Monday morning as he bids to win a contract with the club.

The 25-cap Austrian international is a free agent after leaving Bristol City when his contract expired at the end of June, having spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at West Brom as he helped Carlos Corberan's side reach the Championship play-offs.

The 32-year-old has an abundance of Championship experience thanks to six years at Bristol City and three years at Derby County prior, and could still have a lot to offer Blackburn, despite his 33rd birthday just being a matter of days away.

Blackburn's interest in Andi Weimann is deemed sensible

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, believes that Weimann could be a good signing for the club if his trial goes well, and that his vast Championship experience is something that the club have been crying out for.

Speaking to Football League World, Toby said: “I don’t think this would be a bad deal for Blackburn.

“Obviously, it looks as though Rovers are about to get two good attacking signings in Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye, with Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher moving on.

"There will still be a need for reinforcements, and obviously, with a limited budget, bringing in Weimann on a free would help to do that without overextending the club financially.

"I think as well, obviously he is 32, but he’s got stacks of Championship experience, which is something the club have been crying out for for some time, so I think in that sense it works as well."

“Providing it all goes well with this trial, I do think it could be a sensible move to make.”

Andi Weimann still has a lot to offer despite his age

Whilst Weimann may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, he's still a good player at this level, as shown by a play-off chasing West Brom side choosing to sign him in January.

He featured 32 times in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and registering three assists, doing enough to earn a call-up to Ralf Ragnick's Austria side for the Euros.

He played just one minute off the bench during the tournament, but to be playing at that level shows he's still a top player, despite approaching his 33rd birthday.

Andi Weimann's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Aston Villa 2010-15 129 24 12 Watford (Loan) 2011 22 4 2 Derby County 2015-18 88 9 6 Wolves (Loan) 2017 21 3 2 Bristol City 2018-24 216 51 29 West Brom (Loan) 2024 13 2 2

Weimann is arguably a modern-day Championship club-hero thanks to his performances at Bristol City, scoring 22 goals and registering ten assists for the Robins during their 2021/22 campaign.

The Austrian has made 338 appearances at Championship level, scoring 67 times and registering 40 assists, and signing that sort of experience on a free transfer would be an excellent bit of business for Rovers.

Taking him on trial so Eustace can take a closer look at him is a smart approach, and it means that the club are doing their due diligence before sanctioning any move.

However, if all goes well on trial, Weimann would be a smart signing, and he'll have a point to prove after being released by Bristol City.