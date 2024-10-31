This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers take on Sheffield United in the Championship at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Despite many tipping them for relegation at the start of the season following the departure of talisman Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town, it has been an excellent start to the season for Blackburn.

Rovers went unbeaten in their first six league games of the campaign, but their form has declined slightly of late, and they suffered their third defeat in five matches as they were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with Edo Kayembe's 71st-minute penalty sealing all three points for the Hornets.

Despite their poor run of form, Blackburn remain in the final play-off spot on goal difference, but the likes of Watford, Norwich City and Middlesbrough have closed the gap on them in recent weeks.

Championship table (as it stands 31st October) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23 4 Sheffield United 12 8 22 5 West Brom 12 6 20 6 Blackburn Rovers 12 4 19 7 Watford 12 -3 19 8 Norwich City 12 6 18

It will be a tough test for John Eustace's men against a Sheffield United side who currently sit fourth in the table, and they would be second had they not received a two-point deduction at the start of the season.

John Eustace urged to make Tyrhys Dolan, Andreas Weimann change

When asked what changes Eustace should make for the game against Sheffield United, FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding encouraged him to bring Tyrhys Dolan in for Andreas Weimann in the number 10 position.

Weimann enjoyed an outstanding start to life at Ewood Park following his summer move from Bristol City as he scored three goals in his first six appearances, but he has not found the back of the net since the end of August, and Toby believes Dolan should come back into the team after being dropped to the bench against Watford last time out.

"I would like to see Tyrhys Dolan come in for Andreas Weimann in the number 10 role," Toby said.

"Weimann obviously started the season really well, but it feels a bit like he's struggled to maintain that form recently.

"He did originally seem to be playing out on the wing, but he was moved into the number 10 role at Watford last weekend, and to be honest, it didn't really seem to bring about a change of fortunes for him.

"By contrast, Dolan has played that role quite a bit this season, and while he has been a bit inconsistent, many of his really good performances have been at Ewood Park.

"With Rovers being back on home soil this weekend, I think that could potentially mean this is a good time to bring him back into the XI."

Sheffield United clash will be a big test for Blackburn Rovers

After an outstanding start to the season, it has been a disappointing few weeks for Blackburn.

It was always likely that Rovers would struggle to maintain their strong early season form, but Eustace will be frustrated by his side's recent run, and he will be concerned by the fact they have scored just two goals in their last five games.

Given that Dolan scored one of those two goals, it could make sense to bring him back into the team against Sheffield United this weekend, and Weimann could potentially benefit from a spell on the bench after failing to get on the scoresheet for over two months.

Saturday's game will be a big test of Blackburn's promotion credentials, and while many will expect the Blades to come away with a victory, it would be a big statement from Rovers if they were to pick up all three points.