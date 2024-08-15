With Ipswich Town's pursuit of Blackburn Rovers' striker, Sammie Szmodics, heating up, John Eustace addressed the transfer rumours in his latest press conference ahead of Rovers' trip to Norwich City.

It is of no surprise that Szmodics is hot property. The 28-year-old finished the 2023/24 season as the Championship golden boot winner, scoring 27 goals in 44 matches.

As a result of his stellar season, Ipswich Town have reportedly been pursuing his signature all summer long. The Tractor Boys have reportedly had several transfer offers turned down, with Blackburn valuing the Irish international at £15 million.

A few weeks ago, TEAMtalk revealed that Szmodics and his agent held crunch talks with Rovers officials in an attempt to push through a move to Portman Road. However, the 28-year-old remains a Blackburn player and has already made his mark on the new season.

It did not take long for Szmodics to remind everybody of his abilities. The striker scored and assisted in Rovers' opening game of the season against Derby County and the Irish international followed that up with a brace at Stockport United in the EFL Cup.

Eustace speaks out on Szmodics speculation

Speaking ahead of Blackburn's trip to Norwich this Saturday, Eustace addressed the transfer speculation surrounding Szmodics' future: "It’s business as usual, that's Sammie’s second game now. He's still going through his pre-season really after not training or playing with the group as much.

His attitude’s been different class, it just typifies the kind of character he is, he’s a top player and a top lad."

Eustace's choice of words shows that the manager is backing his striker, and the forward appears unfazed by the Ipswich rumours surrounding him. Indeed, by starting the season how he has, it suggests he will remain professional about the situation.

Although the speculation is unlikely to go away, it seems to be business as usual for Szmodics and Blackburn and Eustace will look utilise him as best he can until the transfer window closes.

Szmodics will want to achieve his Premier League dream

At 28 years of age, opportunities like this might not come around again for Szmodics as he hopes to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League. Although the striker has been professional amid the rumours, his desire will be to play at the next level.

Last season was Szmodics' greatest in his career and the 27 Championship goals he scored for Rovers was almost twice as many as he had ever scored in a single season.

Having started his career at Colchester United, the Irish international went on to make a name for himself at Peterbrough United, where he scored 15 goals in the 2020/21 League One season.

During his first season at Ewood Park, Szmodics did not hit the heights he would have wanted to, scoring just five goals in the 2022/23 Championship season. However, last season the striker kicked on and by continuing his fine form into the new campaign, he is showing it was no fluke.

Sammie Szmodics career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United 162 38 16 Braintree Town 3 2 1 Bristol City 4 0 0 Peterborough United 96 27 14 Blackburn Rovers 91 43 9

Having played in all three tiers of the EFL, it would be poetic for the 28-year-old to get his chance in the top flight. As Jamie Vardy has proven, age is but a number and at 28, Szmodics still has a number of seasons left in him.

With all the transfer speculation surrounding him, it is testament to Szmodics that he has kept his head down and continued his fine form from last season.

Encouragingly, Eustace backed his man and spoke about the player's professionalism at Ewood Park.

With around two weeks to go until the transfer window shuts, Szmodics could still leave Ewood Park, but one thing is for sure, if he stays, then he will keep scoring goals for Rovers.